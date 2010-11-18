Natural Selection

Retro girl camp meets modern minimalism in Andrew Stinsons latest fashion story set in the natural surroundings of upstate New York. Through a series of small vignettes, Stinsons vintage-inspired images call to mind a fashion girl lost in time. –Michelle Halpern

Photographer: Andrew Evan Stinson

Photo Assistant:Ryan Bailey

Stylist:Martha Violante

Makeup:Deanna Melluso

Hair:Shannon Wall

Models:Luisa, DNA;Katrina, NEXT;Elena, ELITE

Creative Director: Emily Finkbinder, StyleCaster