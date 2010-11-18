Natural Selection

Retro girl camp meets modern minimalism in Andrew Stinsons latest fashion story set in the natural surroundings of upstate New York. Through a series of small vignettes, Stinsons vintage-inspired images call to mind a fashion girl lost in time. –Michelle Halpern
Photographer: Andrew Evan Stinson
Photo Assistant:Ryan Bailey
Stylist:Martha Violante
Makeup:Deanna Melluso
Hair:Shannon Wall
Models:Luisa, DNA;Katrina, NEXT;Elena, ELITE
Creative Director: Emily Finkbinder, StyleCaster
Left: Stella McCartney sweater vest, $485, at Stella McCartney 429 West 14th St. or Neiman Marcus; Richard Chai skirt, $265, at Barneys New York, Chloe belt, $435, at Chloé boutiques; Middle: Chanel dress, $5345 (please call 1-800-550-0000 for Chanel locations); Salvatore Ferragamo boots, $1,250, at Salvatore Ferragamo boutiques nationwide; Right: J.Crew blazer and pants, $198 and $118, at J.Crew; Gap sweater, $54.50, at Gap; Chloe ankle booties, $850, at Chloé Boutiques
Left: Chloe coat, $2720, at Chloé boutiques; Theory blouse available at Theory; APC pants, $325, at APC Mercer St. store; Karen Walker sunglasses, $180, at Gargyle; Right: Stella McCartney dress, $1695, at Stella McCartney 429 West 14th St; Salvatore Ferragamo sweater, $1290, at Salvatore Ferragamo boutiques
Left: Michael Kors trench, $4595, Michael Kors stores; Karen Walker sunglasses, $180, at Gargyle; Right: J.Crew dress, $3000, at J.Crew; Burberry Prorsum jacket, $2995, at Burberry; Liz Law earrings, $65, at Bylizlaw.com.
Left: Araks coat, $1295, at Araks; Michael Kors sweater, $595, at Michael Kors on Madison Ave; Chloe pants, $1320, at Chloé boutiques; Michael Kors belt, $250, at Michael Kors; Daniel Espinosa bracelet, available at DanielEspinosa; Cassandra clutch, $413, at Beyond 7 New York; Right: Louis Vuitton dress, heels and purse, $2720, $9920 and $5450, all available at Louis Vuitton
Left: 3.1 Phillip Lim coat, $1100, at 3.1. Phillip Lim Mercer St NYC; Raoul blouse, price upon request; DKNY skirt, $445, at DKNY; 3.1 Phillip Lim purse, $375, at 3.1. Phillip Lim Mercer St NYC; Hue socks, $6, at Hue; Jenny Bird earrings, $70, at jennybird.myshopify.com; Right: Pringle of Scotland dress, $2395, available at Bergdorf Goodman; Kenneth Jay Lane choker, $138 (call 1-877-953-5264); Theory sweater available at Theory; Chloe shorts, $2435, at Chloé boutiques; DKNY heels, $495, at DKNY; Hue socks, $6, at Hue; Daniel Espinosa cuff, $183.33, at DanielEspinosa.com
Left: Theory sweater available at Theory; Dries van Noten trousers, $547, at Blake, Chicago, IL (312) 202-0047; Right: Chloe over-sized knit, $1160, at Chloé boutiques; Pants, stylist's own.
