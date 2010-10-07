Referencing a particularly lush and luxurious brand of Eighties fashion and the disjointed composition style of Guy Bourdin photographs, stylist Tasha Cain and photographer Bon Duke bring to life what Cain describes as a “rich bitch” for an unexpected take on beauty in Modern Electric.
Credits
Photographer: Bon Duke
Stylist: Tasha Cain
Makeup: Jordy Poon using Lancome
Hair Stylist: Anthony Campbell, Atelier Management
Manicurist: Mara Taskin, Rita Hazan Salon
Models: Mackenzie, DNA; Ellie Weston, Marilyn
Creative Director: Emily Finkbinder