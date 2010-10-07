StyleCaster
Referencing a particularly lush and luxurious brand of Eighties fashion and the disjointed composition style of Guy Bourdin photographs, stylist Tasha Cain and photographer Bon Duke bring to life what Cain describes as a “rich bitch” for an unexpected take on beauty in Modern Electric.

Credits
Photographer: Bon Duke
Stylist: Tasha Cain
Makeup: Jordy Poon using Lancome
Hair Stylist: Anthony Campbell, Atelier Management
Manicurist: Mara Taskin, Rita Hazan Salon
Models: Mackenzie, DNA; Ellie Weston, Marilyn
Creative Director: Emily Finkbinder

Vera Wang blazer ($1,395, available at Vera Wang Mercer Street); Le Fée Verte panties; Agent Provocateur garter belt and stockings ($100 and $50, available at Agent Provocateur Mercer Street. 212.965.0229); Ruthie Davis pumps ($865, available at Endless.com)

Dara Ettinger ring

Donna Karan Collection blazer and belt; Ellen Christine hat

Aleksandr Manamis jacket

On Ellie: Strenesse Gabriele Strehle jacket ($1,050, available at Pamela Robbins 914.472.4033). On Mackenzie: Davidelfin jacket; Topman bow tie ($28, available at Topman.com)

On Ellie: Guishem dress ($835, available at Beyond 7, NYC 646.619.6857). On Mackenzie: Christian Siriano dress ($1,700 available at Saks Fifth Avenue); Soo Ihn Kim necklace ($168, available at shopbop.com)

Agent Provocateur raincoat ($850, available at Agent Provocateur Mercer Street. 212.965.0229); Christian Louboutin pumps ($795, available at Christian Louboutin on Robertson 310.247.9300) 

Valentino dress ($3,590 available at Valentino Boutiques 212.772.6969); Citrine by the Stones earrings ($95, available at shopbop.com); Kenneth Jay Lane belt ($163, available at Kenneth Jay Lane 1-887-953-5264)

