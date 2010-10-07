Referencing a particularly lush and luxurious brand of Eighties fashion and the disjointed composition style of Guy Bourdin photographs, stylist Tasha Cain and photographer Bon Duke bring to life what Cain describes as a “rich bitch” for an unexpected take on beauty in Modern Electric.

Credits

Photographer: Bon Duke

Stylist: Tasha Cain

Makeup: Jordy Poon using Lancome

Hair Stylist: Anthony Campbell, Atelier Management

Manicurist: Mara Taskin, Rita Hazan Salon

Models: Mackenzie, DNA; Ellie Weston, Marilyn

Creative Director: Emily Finkbinder