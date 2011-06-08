Life Cinematic: A Fashion Editorial

?Photographer Daymion Mardel and stylist Priscilla Polley collaborate for this romantic StyleCaster editorial featuring model Jules Mordovets in a series of intriguing moments within a richly decorated, dilapidated space.
Mordovets wears an eclectic mix of vintage pieces and runway looks by Miu Miu, Alberta Ferretti and Louis Vuitton, all deftly mixed by Polley to create a unique and colorful aesthetic. Prints and textures complement rather than clash, and accessories including wigs by Dennis Lanni, Stephen Dweck jewelry, and Falke hosiery complete the pretty picture.
Photographer: Daymion Mardel, Rona Represents
Model: Jules Mordovets, IMG
Stylist: Priscilla Polley, The Magnet Agency
Styling Assistants: Kellen Dougherty & Brittany Asam
Prop Stylist: Bryn Bowen,Patricia McMahon
Makeup Artist: Angie Parker
Wigs provided by Dennis Lanni,Art Department
Digital Tech: Angel Hernandez
Photographer’s Assistant:Fumie Hoppe
Zac Posen gown, $5,950, at Zac Posen; Southpaw Vintage dress and necklace, price available upon request, at Southpaw Vintage (212) 244-2768; Rachel Comey shirt, price available upon request, at Rachel Comey; ALDO shoes, price available upon request, at ALDO; Lola Hats headband, $155, at Gracie 21 and Catchware; Stephen Dweck ring, price available upon request, at Bergdorf Goodman
Left: Southpaw Vintage vest, shirt, and belt, price available upon request, at Southpaw Vintage (212) 244-2768; Camilla and Marc pants, $1,200, at The Globe Showroom; Silver Lining sunglasses, $525, at Silver Lining Opticans; Muehlbauer visor, 149, at Muehlbauer; Stephen Dweck necklace, price available upon request, at Bergdorf Goodman; Falke tights, price available upon request, at Falke
Right: Sacai dress, $1,030, at Cielo; Southpaw Vintage dress, shirt, and hat, price available upon request, Southpaw Vintage (212) 244-2768; 3.1 Phillip Lim vest, price available upon request, at 3.1 Phillip Lim; Hexa by Kuho trousers, $1450, at IF New York; Alexis Bittar bracelets, $525, $295 & $325, at Alexis Bittar; Miu Miu shoes, price available upon request, at Miu Miu; Falke socks, price available upon request, at Falke
Left: Sacai dress, price available upon request, at Shop Style; Louis Vuitton necklace, price available upon request, at Louis Vuitton; 3.1 Phillip Lim dress, price available upon request, at 3.1 Phillip Lim; Southpaw Vintage shirt and hat, price available upon request, at Southpaw Vintage (212) 244-2768; Falke socks, price available upon request, at Falke; Stephen Dweck, price available upon request, at Bergdorf Goodman
Right: Louis Vuitton pants and top, price available upon request, at LouisVuitton; Southpaw Vintage lace top, vintage pin, and belt, price upon request, at Southpaw Vintage (212) 244-2768; Topshop scarf, price available upon request, at Topshop; Muehlbauer hat, 119, at Muehlbauer
SUNO pants, $550, at SUNO; What Goes Around Comes Around top and vest, price available upon request, at What Goes Around NYC; Southpaw Vintage cardigan and belt, price available upon request, at Southpaw Vintage (212) 244-2768; Miu Miu shoes, $950, at Miu Miu; Alexis Bittar earrings, $475, at Alexis Bittar
Left: What Goes Around Comes Around coat, price available upon request, at What Goes Around NYC; Alberta Ferretti blouse, $695, at Alberta Ferretti; VPL gold jacket, $625, at VPL; A Détacher skirt, price available upon request, at A Détacher; Casadei shoes, price available upon request, at Casadei; Silver Lining sunglasses, $595, at Silver Lining Opticians; Southpaw Vintage earrings, price available upon request, at Southpaw Vintage (212) 244-2768; Alexis Bittar ring, price available upon request, at Alexis Bittar; Stephen Dweck bracelet, price available upon request, at Bergdorf Goodman
Right: Miu Miu top, $1,895, at Miu Miu; Southpaw Vintage shirt and pin, price available upon request, at Southpaw Vintage (212) 244-2768
Miu Miu dress, $2,570, at Miu Miu, Silver Lining sunglasses, $495, at Silver Lining Opticians; Alexis Bittar ring, price available upon request, at Alexis Bittar
??Photographer: Daymion Mardel, Rona Represents Model: Jules Mordovets, IMG Stylist: Priscilla Polley, The Magnet Agency Styling Assistants: Kellen Dougherty& Brittany Asam Prop Stylists: Bryn Bowen, Patricia McMahon Makeup Artist: Angie Parker Wigs provided by Dennis Lanni, Art Department Digital Tech: Angel Hernandez Photographer's Assistant: Fumie Hoppe