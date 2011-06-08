Life Cinematic: A Fashion Editorial

?Photographer Daymion Mardel and stylist Priscilla Polley collaborate for this romantic StyleCaster editorial featuring model Jules Mordovets in a series of intriguing moments within a richly decorated, dilapidated space.

Mordovets wears an eclectic mix of vintage pieces and runway looks by Miu Miu, Alberta Ferretti and Louis Vuitton, all deftly mixed by Polley to create a unique and colorful aesthetic. Prints and textures complement rather than clash, and accessories including wigs by Dennis Lanni, Stephen Dweck jewelry, and Falke hosiery complete the pretty picture.

Photographer: Daymion Mardel, Rona Represents

Model: Jules Mordovets, IMG

Stylist: Priscilla Polley, The Magnet Agency

Styling Assistants: Kellen Dougherty & Brittany Asam

Prop Stylist: Bryn Bowen,Patricia McMahon

Makeup Artist: Angie Parker

Wigs provided by Dennis Lanni,Art Department

Digital Tech: Angel Hernandez

Photographer’s Assistant:Fumie Hoppe