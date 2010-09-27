Kaleidoscope Eyes – StyleCaster’s Latest Fashion Exclusive

Four fashion bloggers take a trip through the surreal paintings of Hans Bellmer and the stained glass works of Louis Comfort Tiffany set to psychedelic trance music and guided by stylist Lori Goldstein and photographer Shoji Van Kuzumi.
Credits
Photographer: Shoji Van Kuzumi
Stylist: Lori Goldstein
Associate Stylist: Orlee Winer
Hair: David Von Cannon, Bryan Bantry
Makeup: Ralph Siciliano, Kate Ryan Inc.
Manicurist: Deborah Lippmann, The Wall Group
Models: Shae Acopian Detar, EverythingStyle.com; Christina Caradona, TropRouge.blogspot.com; Kelly Framel, TheGlamourai.com; Arielle Nachmani, SomethingNavy.com
Creative Director: Emily Finkbinder
LEFT: Louis Vuitton corset ($1,505) and skirt ($4,155); Cutler and Gross sunglasses; Noir earrings ($60); Ranjana Khan necklace ($925, available at Barbara Japan). Left wrist: MCL by Matthew Campbell Laurenza star cuff ($4,865, available at Bergdorf Goodman); Miriam Salat plastic bangle (price upon request). Right wrist: MCL by Matthew Campbell Laurenza turquoise cuff ($2,440, available at Bergdorf Goodman); Perez Sanz silver cuff ($434)
RIGHT: Emilio Pucci dress ($5,575, available at Emilio Pucci stores); Karen Walker sunglasses ($170, available at RSVP Gallery); TEM necklace (price upon request, select styles available at Barneys New York); Lauren Urstadt glove ($275);Vita Fede ring
LEFT: J. Mendel vest, worn backwards ($11,900, available at J. Mendel boutiques); Hat stylist's own; TEM necklace (price upon request, select styles available at Barneys New York); Prada belt ($355, available at select Prada boutiques); Lauren Urstadt gloves ($325)
RIGHT: Dior by John Galliano dress ($13,000, available at Dior boutiques); Alexander McQueen crinoline skirt; Etro earrrings ($1,235); Peppercotton necklaces ($350 - $725, available at Jay Kos); Lauren Urstadt gloves ($255); Erickson Beamon bangles ($303 each, available at Beyond 7); Manolo Blahnik booties