Kaleidoscope Eyes – StyleCaster’s Latest Fashion Exclusive

Four fashion bloggers take a trip through the surreal paintings of Hans Bellmer and the stained glass works of Louis Comfort Tiffany set to psychedelic trance music and guided by stylist Lori Goldstein and photographer Shoji Van Kuzumi.

Credits
Photographer: Shoji Van Kuzumi
Stylist: Lori Goldstein
Associate Stylist: Orlee Winer
Hair: David Von Cannon, Bryan Bantry
Makeup: Ralph Siciliano, Kate Ryan Inc.
Manicurist: Deborah Lippmann, The Wall Group
Models: Shae Acopian Detar, EverythingStyle.com; Christina Caradona, TropRouge.blogspot.com; Kelly Framel, TheGlamourai.com; Arielle Nachmani, SomethingNavy.com
Creative Director: Emily Finkbinder

Watch our exclusive behind-the-scenes interview with stylist Lori Goldstein!

Miu Miu tunic ($1,270, available at Net-a-Porter); Alain Mikli for Delfina Delettrez sunglasses (price upon request, contact Alain Mikli stores NYC for more information); Samantha Wills cuff ($310 each, available at Samantha Wills); Solange Azagury-Partridge rings (price upon request)

LEFT: Louis Vuitton corset ($1,505) and skirt ($4,155); Cutler and Gross sunglasses; Noir earrings ($60); Ranjana Khan necklace ($925, available at Barbara Japan). Left wrist: MCL by Matthew Campbell Laurenza star cuff ($4,865, available at Bergdorf Goodman); Miriam Salat plastic bangle (price upon request). Right wrist: MCL by Matthew Campbell Laurenza turquoise cuff ($2,440, available at Bergdorf Goodman); Perez Sanz silver cuff ($434)

RIGHT: Emilio Pucci dress ($5,575, available at Emilio Pucci stores); Karen Walker sunglasses ($170, available at RSVP Gallery); TEM necklace (price upon request, select styles available at Barneys New York); Lauren Urstadt glove ($275);Vita Fede ring

Kimono by Jean Paul Gaultier ($2,645, available at Ikram); Eugenia Kim black hat; Orange and beige headpieces, stylist's own; Erickson Beamon necklaces ($978, available at Beyond 7); Dandi Maestre bangle ($500); Tre rings ($85-$95 each, available at Henri Bendel); Emilio Cavallini socks; Prada shoes ($595, available at select Prada boutiques)

LEFT: Marchesa dress (price upon request); Selima Optique sunglasses; Jessica Kagan Cushman bangles ($130 each); Stephen Webster winged ring ($20,500) and emerald ring ($17,600)

RIGHT: Marchesa dress (price upon request); Mykita sunglasses; Alexis Bittar earrings; Delfina Delettrez rings ($1,350-$1,475, available at Opening Ceremony); Jessica Kagan Cushman bangles ($130 each)

LEFT: J. Mendel vest, worn backwards ($11,900, available at J. Mendel boutiques); Hat stylist's own; TEM necklace (price upon request, select styles available at Barneys New York); Prada belt ($355, available at select Prada boutiques); Lauren Urstadt gloves ($325)

RIGHT: Dior by John Galliano dress ($13,000, available at Dior boutiques); Alexander McQueen crinoline skirt; Etro earrrings ($1,235); Peppercotton necklaces ($350 - $725, available at Jay Kos); Lauren Urstadt gloves ($255); Erickson Beamon bangles ($303 each, available at Beyond 7); Manolo Blahnik booties

LEFT: Abraxas Rex kimono; Prada top ($1,520) and pants ($1,070) available at select Prada boutiques; House of Waris earrings; Abraxas Rex ring; PONO bangles ($225 each, available at Christopher 19); Padma necklace (price upon request)

RIGHT: J.Mendel jacket ($14,500, available at J.Mendel boutiques); Dsquared2 pants; Dandi Maestre rings ($360 each)

Karen Walker vest ($790); Marc by Marc Jacobs pants; Hat, stylist's own; Tom Ford sunglasses ($360); TEM necklace (price upon request, select styles available at Barneys New York); Carolina Amato gloves; Gara Danielle cuff; Rare Vintage cuff with ribbon (price upon request)

Pierre Cardin vintage caftan dress; Iosselliani necklace ($640); Meredith Wendell belt ($495, similar styles available at Meredith Wendell); Perez Sanz dragonfly brooch ($789); Delfina Delettrez bracelet ($3,263) and spider cuff ($3,500, available at Opening Ceremony); Fishnets, stylist's own

Marc by Marc Jacobs pants; Alain Mikli sunglasses (price upon request, available at select Alain Mikli stores); Swarovski necklace ($230, available at Swarovski boutiques nationwide)

Carolina Herrera gown (price upon request); Derek Lam boots ($1,290)

