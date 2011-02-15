Heloise, Seaside

Utility meets whimsy when Heloise escapes the city for a lone trip seaside. The collateral of possibility is captured in an editorial by Frances Tulk Hart. -Kerry Pieri
Photographer: Frances Tulk Hart
Photographer’s Assistant: Joseph D’arco, StyleCaster
Stylist: Susan Joy
Stylist Assistant: Erin O’Keefe
Prop Stylist: Chelsea Maruskin
Makeup: Angie Parker, Ray Brown Pro, Using Nars Cosmetics
Makeup Assistant: Allie Smith
Hair: Robert Lyon, Atelier Management
Model: Heloise, Women Management
Left: Vena Cava overall, similar styles, Vena Cava; Gryphon sweater, $370, at Nordstrom; Hodgeman boot, $49, at hodgman; WGACA hat for more info see whatgoesaroundnyc
Right: ZAC POSEN gown, price upon request, Zac Posen; Frogg Toggs jacket, $59.99, at froggstoggs; Jensen Conroy cream crochet necklace and navy necklace, $625, similar styles both at Maryam Nassir Zadeh; Giles and Brother navy necklace, $350, at gilesandbrother; Ranjana Khan necklace, stylist own; Jensen Conroy triangle crochet necklace, $525, at Maryam Nassir Zadeh
Jonathan Simkhai shirt, $305, at jonathansimkhai; Chloé shorts, $485, at Chloé Bal Harbour Boutique; Fifth Avenue Shoe Repair cap, $110, at Saks Fifth Avenue; All Saints belt, $70, at All Saints; OSKLEN backpack, $1,179, at 97 Wooster Street NYC
Left: Jonathan Simkhai shirt, $305, at jonathansimkhai; Chloé shorts, $485, at Chloé Bal Harbour Boutique; Hodgeman boots, $49 , athodgman; Jensen Conroy bracelet, $140, at TenOverSix LA; Fifth Avenue Shoe Repair cap, $110, atSaks Fifth Avenue; All Saints belt, $70, at All Saints; OSKLEN backpack, $1,179, at 97 Wooster Street.
Right: Stella McCartney poncho and shorts, $1,345 and $525, at Stella McCartney; Lover top, $805, at 25 Park; J.Crew beanie, $35, similar styles at J.Crew
Ralph Lauren vest, $298, at ralphlauren; Marc Jacobs dress, $1,100, at Marc Jacobs NYC store; All Saints cardigan, similar styles at All Saints; J.Crew skirt, $225 , at J.Crew; Frogg Toggs boot, $89.99, at froggtoggs
Left: Ralph Lauren vest, $298, at ralphlauren; All Saints cardigan, similar styles at All Saints; J.Crew skirt, $225 , at J.Crew; Frogg Toggs boot, $89.99, at froggtoggs; Jensen Conroy olive bracelet and copper knit bracelet, available at Mohawk General Store, LA; Giles and Brother screw bracelet and bangles, $95 and $225, at gilesandbrother
Right: MARC JACOBS sweater, $1,800, at Marc Jacobs NYC store; GSTAR shirt,$120, at g-star; J.Crew thermals, similar styles, at J.Crew; Hodgeman boots, $39, at hodegman; Gryphon hat
Left: Buckley peacoat, similar styles at Madewell; GSTAR button down, $150, at g-star; J.Crew stripe top, $65, at J.Crew; OSKLEN harem pant and leggings, $767 and $397, at 97 Wooster Street NYC; Hunter boot, $125, at Nordstrom; Noel Stewart for Marc by Marc Jacobs hat, $248, at MBMJ boutiques
Right: Camilla and Marc bustier and short, $499 and
$360, at Bleu in LA; Phillip Lim 3.1 cardigan, $495, at Net-a-Porter; Hodgeman boots, $39, at hodegman; Plaid Scarf and brown belt, stylists own
ZAC POSEN gown, price upon request, Zac Posen; Frogg Toggs jacket, $59.99, at froggstoggs; Jensen Conroy cream crochet necklace and navy necklace, $625, similar styles both at Maryam Nassir Zadeh; Giles and Brother navy necklace, $350, at gilesandbrother;Ranjana Khan necklace, stylist own;Jensen Conroy triangle crochet necklace, $525, at Maryam Nassir Zadeh
