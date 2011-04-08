GILT MAN: Style Notes

StyleCaster turned to the dapper and dashing editors of Gilt Man and Gilt MANual to apply their unique style spin to different occasions, while at the same time giving our readers high level fashion advice. The styles run the gamut from Paris Fashion Week, to New Years Eve and even a little hungover brunch. This past summer, Gilt Groupe began staffing up its mens editorial team. First, with Head of Men’s Creative and Editorial Tyler Thoreson, who has a rich editorial past with publications such as the New York Observer and The New York Times. From there, the Gilt Man team recognized that the overwhelming response from Gilt Mans customers warranted a fully flushed-out mens team that could provide daily fashion advice to a very receptive audience.
According to Thoreson, there are two groups of avid Gilt Man customers, One is that original guy who has been with us from the start. He knows what he wants and his personal style is pretty well developed. He is our hardcore guy. He wont do a meeting at 12 noon. He might schedule a meeting at 12:15, but never noon. Then there is the other group of guys. They arent as far along on their style journey. Id like to say they dress better than they did 3 years ago, but in 3 years they are going to dress a hell of a lot better than they do now. Thats the guy we are really focusing on with Gilt MANual. We are trying to help him hone his personal style.
Whats so brilliant about the creation of Gilt MANual is its incredibly convenient. It makes the knowledge to purchase trajectory seemingly effortless. Josh Peskowtiz, Gilt Mans Style Director speaks to the natural pairing of Gilt Man sales and their new style content, Its important to editorialize commerce now more than ever because the experience of going to a store and finding a helpful salesperson just doesnt exist anymore. This is largely the case because people dont shop that way anymore so there isnt the demand for that kind of service. There is also the convenience factor; men will go to a magazine because they can connect with the advice. The great thing about what Gilt Man is doing is that we are editorializing that same kind of advice, but its also actionable. At the same destination, you can make a purchase.
There is a lot to look forward to in the world of menswear and Gilt Groupe expansion. Soon to come, Gilt will be launching a full-price mens site. Thoreson sheds some light on the exciting new endeavor: The company decided to take the voice, authority, expertise, the service and build a retail site around that same DNA. So thats what we are doing with the new full-price site. It will soft launch in July, and full-on before Fashion Week in September. It will be completely separate from what you see on Gilt and is built with the guys who we are targeting with Gilt MANual in mind.
Chris Wallace, Photo Editor and Producer: Mexican Souvenir hat; Ray-Ban sunglasses
Jared Flint, Style Editor, Airplane - Airport Look
"When going to the airport people want to look as comfortable as possible, and that usually makes me feel uncomfortable. It's kind of like the vintage age of flying. It harkens back to a more glamorous time. I love airplanes and airports. I think they're romantic. People going all over the world, I think that's amazing." Jared dresses for the occasion in whimsical yellow slim-fitting chinos, and balances the look with a tailored jacket on top.
Vintage Yves Saint Laurent jacket; Michael Bastian shirt; Ovadia & Sons tie; GANT Rugger pants, purchased at GILT; Florsheim by Duckie Brown shoes purchased at GILT; J.Press socks; Brooks Brothers pocket square
Josh Peskowitz, Style Director, in Milan Fashion Week look
"In Milan I stay more suited up, whether it's just wearing a jacket or a full suit. That's their city; it's the tailor city. It feels right to wear a suit there. Italians can wear a suit and really own it. They have the accessories and the shoes that help them stand out more than others. I'm biting your style Italians, sorry"
J.Crew suit jacket; Hamilton Shirts custom shirt; Ermengildo Zegna tie; J.Crew suit pants; John Lobb shoes; Missoni socks; Pocket square
Andy Comer, Executive Editor, in Paris Fashion Week look
"The difference between dressing for Paris and Milan Fashion weeks is that Milan favors a tailored look. Paris is an opportunity to be a little breezier, more adventurous."
"If I were a street style photographer, I would observe the work of my peers and then I would do everything I could to have as an original point of view as possible. I would go off the beaten path, and shoot people that aren't on every other street style blog"
Dior Homme jacket; Band of Outsiders shirt, purchased at GILT; Band of Outsiders tie, purchased at GILT; Marc by Marc Jacobs pants; J.Crew shoes; Brooks Brothers pocket square; Seiko watch; Ray-Ban sunglasses
Chris Wallace, Photo Editor/Producer, in Day at the Beach look
"As far as trends go in swimwear, and when dressing on the beach . . . I don't think you can go wrong with classics. I think guys are starting to reign it in from the baggy basketball style shorts that have happened to us over the last 10 years. Board shorts are getting more fitted, and we are going back to the classic 60's look. I always think of Jude Law in Talented Mr. Ripley. Stay with a mid-thigh, and you're good.
Song shirt; Original Penguin shorts; Vans custom shoes; Mexican Souvenir hat; Vintage Omega watch; Ray-Ban sunglasses
Tyler Thoreson, Head of Men's Creative and Editorial, in Hosting a Party look
"When you're hosting an event, I try to mix above the waist and below the waist. You know you're going to get photographed above the waist. So you want to class it up, you don't want to look under dressed, but at the same time you don't want to look like your putting on a show. So, I try to undercut the dressiness with some denim, and pair it with nice shoes. You gotta have good footwear."
"Certain rules are meant to be broken. One rule that should never be broken is matching the width of your lapel to the width of your tie. If your tie is too skiny right now, I think it's a good sign that someone else is doing your shopping for you, and that's never a good look. There was a moment with the skinny tie, but that moment has passed. I'm in with a nice 3 inch slim tie, and I also have a sore spot for a 3 3/4 inch silk tie, but you have to have the tailoring to go with it. A Ralph Lauren Purple Label peak lapel, or a Tom Ford kind of look."
Martin Greenfield for Gilt jacket, purchased at GILT; Michael Andrews Bespoke button up; Brooks Brothers tie; A.P.C. jeans; Antonio Maurizi shoes; Brooks Brothers pocket square
Jared Flint, Style Editor, in Hungover Brunch look
"Some of my favorite hungover brunch spots are in Nolita. There is an amazing breakfast taco on Elizabeth Street. Fat Radish supposedly has an amazing Bloody Mary. I also like to do a solo brunch at SoHo House. There is a lot of room where you can spread out with a paper and coffee, and have no one talk to you, which is kind of nice sometimes."
"My advice to detract from looking hungover: dress up more than you were planning to dress up, bright colors help, but generally just clean up."
Nike Sportswear jacket; Patrik Ervell shirt purchased at GILT; J.Crew undershirt; Vintage pants; Hiroshi Fujiwara for Nike shoes; Polo Ralph Lauren socks; Vintage pin
Andy Comer, Executive Editor, in Playing at a Music Venue look
Let it be known that Andy Comer has a versatile portfolio, and also performs in a one-man band called Bloody Amateur.
"On-stage my style icons are Bryan Ferry and Phil Ochs. Off-stage Samuel Beckett and Glenn O'Brien, GQ's Style Guy"
Cloak by Alexandre Plokhov custom jacket; Band of Outsiders shirt purchased at GILT; Rugby Ralph Lauren tie; Cloak by Alexandre Plokhov custom pants; Cloak by Alexandre Plokhov custom vest; Vintage Johnston & Murphy shoes; Pantherella socks; Vintage Seiko watch
Chris Wallace, Photo Editor/Producer, in New Year's Eve look
Wallace calls out the front-runners in men's celebrity formal fashion,"I'm a really big fan of the run that Ryan Gosling has been on in dressing for the red carpet. I think he has done an incredible job balancing his bow-tie with his lapels; always really well tailored. Jake Gyllenhaal, just in general always looks sharp on the red carpet, and Colin Firth in Tom Ford has been the stand-by for the past year and a half."
Simon Spurr suit, purchased at GILT; Bespoke custom shirt; Kenzo tie; Bruno Magli shoes; Brooks Brothers pocket square; Vintage Omega watch
Josh Peskowitz, Style Director, Bodega Run look
The best part of the shoot was that all of the guys kept commenting on how truly authentic their looks were. Peskowitz was extremely please with his Bodega Run look, apparently it makes regular appearances on Saturdays and Sundays.
When asked about his personal style Peskowtiz divulged, "When I was a kid, I could never afford a nice pair of Jordan's or Polo, and that informed the rest of my life. I've always worked in clothing stores since I was a teenager so that I could get a discount. But my personal style is about me falling in love with individual garments. Then it's about working them into the pieces that I already own"
House-Aged Polo Ralph Lauren sweater cardigan; Sunny Sports shirt; Hickey pants; Superga shoes, purchased at GILT; Vintage Oliver Peoples sunglasses
Tyler Thoreson, Head of Men's Creative and Editorial, in Day at the Park look
I asked Tyler why he leaned towards more casual looks for his occasions. Thoresen said, "It's a reflection of the way my life is; I have two kids. I veer from one to the other. I'm either dressing up fully or I'm trying to maintain some sense of style while being in a context where I can still be a dad. I wanted my outfits to be as authentic as possible. All three looks are things I've actually worn."
On his favorite brands, "I'm more of an American guy. I love Simon Spurr, no one is doing a better job speaking to American guys than Simon Spurr. He is almost the Tomas Maier for American guys. Billy Reid is an overnight success 2 decades in the making, and I think you can feel it in his clothes."
On choosing the right pieces for his wardrobe, "I'm trying to reacquaint myself with my gut, and just go with what I respond to emotionally. If you use that as your shopping strategy, you will wind up with a wardrobe that hangs together because it's all authentic to you. Looking back at things that really resonated with me 10 years ago . . . I still like those things because they are authentic, cut through the intellect and go with your gut."
Martin Greenfield Clothiers jacket; Tomas Maier button up; Mark McNairy for ACL & Co. pants; Vintage shoes; J.Crew belt; Martin Greenfield Clothiers pocket square; Raf Simons for Huggies diaper
Chris Wallace, Photo Editor/Producer, in Dinner at a Friend's House look
Wallace on how to wear pieces that look nice in a photograph or on film, "On camera, when guys are wearing rich dark colors in lustrous fabrics, it really pops. Subtle patterns are always nice, and plays on color within monochromatic palettes. Even clashing when done right is nice on screen"
Bespoke jacket; Polo Ralph Lauren shirt; Rittenhouse jeans; Bally shoes; Pantherella socks, purchased at GILT; Polo Ralph Lauren belt, Vintage Omega watch; J.Press pocket square
Josh Peskowitz, Style Director, in Work Dinner look
Peskowitz on where to go for a style bargain, "Fit is the most important thing for menswear. Club Monaco, J.Crew, GiltMan, Polo section at Macy's, Uniqlo for socks, these are all good places to look. I go to places where people don't normally shop. I have a thing for regional clothing. You can go to ethnic neighborhoods, and find amazing inexpensive accessories to hook up what you're already wearing. It's a nice way to augment your classic American style."
Isaia jacket; Saint James shirt; Dries Van Noten pants; Fratelli Rosetti loafer slip-ons; Omega watch; Costa Rica Souvenir bracelet; Dinner Napkin by Continental Airlines pocket square