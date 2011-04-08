GILT MAN: Style Notes

StyleCaster turned to the dapper and dashing editors of Gilt Man and Gilt MANual to apply their unique style spin to different occasions, while at the same time giving our readers high level fashion advice. The styles run the gamut from Paris Fashion Week, to New Years Eve and even a little hungover brunch. This past summer, Gilt Groupe began staffing up its mens editorial team. First, with Head of Men’s Creative and Editorial Tyler Thoreson, who has a rich editorial past with publications such as the New York Observer and The New York Times. From there, the Gilt Man team recognized that the overwhelming response from Gilt Mans customers warranted a fully flushed-out mens team that could provide daily fashion advice to a very receptive audience.

According to Thoreson, there are two groups of avid Gilt Man customers, One is that original guy who has been with us from the start. He knows what he wants and his personal style is pretty well developed. He is our hardcore guy. He wont do a meeting at 12 noon. He might schedule a meeting at 12:15, but never noon. Then there is the other group of guys. They arent as far along on their style journey. Id like to say they dress better than they did 3 years ago, but in 3 years they are going to dress a hell of a lot better than they do now. Thats the guy we are really focusing on with Gilt MANual. We are trying to help him hone his personal style.

Whats so brilliant about the creation of Gilt MANual is its incredibly convenient. It makes the knowledge to purchase trajectory seemingly effortless. Josh Peskowtiz, Gilt Mans Style Director speaks to the natural pairing of Gilt Man sales and their new style content, Its important to editorialize commerce now more than ever because the experience of going to a store and finding a helpful salesperson just doesnt exist anymore. This is largely the case because people dont shop that way anymore so there isnt the demand for that kind of service. There is also the convenience factor; men will go to a magazine because they can connect with the advice. The great thing about what Gilt Man is doing is that we are editorializing that same kind of advice, but its also actionable. At the same destination, you can make a purchase.

There is a lot to look forward to in the world of menswear and Gilt Groupe expansion. Soon to come, Gilt will be launching a full-price mens site. Thoreson sheds some light on the exciting new endeavor: The company decided to take the voice, authority, expertise, the service and build a retail site around that same DNA. So thats what we are doing with the new full-price site. It will soft launch in July, and full-on before Fashion Week in September. It will be completely separate from what you see on Gilt and is built with the guys who we are targeting with Gilt MANual in mind.

