EXCLUSIVE FASHION FEATURE: Foley + Corinna Meets Downtown Pa

Dana Foley and Anna Corinna share an obsessive love of vintage. In fact, the design duo met while Dana was perusing Annas booth at the Chelsea Flea Market over ten years ago. Fast forward to today the two now co-own a Lower East Side store, aptly named Foley + Corinna, that offers a house line as well as an artfully-curated mix of retro finds.
Inspiration sets the stage in the Lower East Side and pays homage to downtown girls who love to be the life of any soire, Dana chatted on the store’s locale. “The playful pieces can be worn from day to night, season to season, downtown to the red carpet and right into the after-party, Anna chimed in.
Not only does that sound like our kind of girl, but we were inspired to plunder the cool downtown shop’s fashionable offers for our latest editorial spread. Scroll through the slideshow above and let us know which look you like best!
Photographer: Bob Kanuri
Models: Anzehla Turenko (Supreme Model Management) and Hanna Glasby (IMG)
Hair Stylist: Enrico Mariotti, See Management
Makeup Artist: Hiroshi Yonemoto
Gold and silver hanging sphere earrings with tassels by Nicole Romano; Thin gold bangle ($110), Wrap around gold bangle ($145), Thick gold bangle ($220), Gold link bracelet ($230) by Ben-Amun by Isaac Manevitz, available at Ben Amun; Gold cluster bracelet by Subversive; Vintage black dress with white bodice detail ($255) available at Foley + Corinna, available in stores only call 212.529.2338
Multi-chain and rhinestone necklaces by Fenton Fallon; Vintage purple sequin dress ($225) available at Foley + Corinna, in stores only, call 212.529.2338
On Hannah (left): Vintage red and white floral print vintage dress ($145), Vintage gold and black medallion belt ($65) available at Foley + Corinna, in stores only, call 212.529.2338; Gold hammered earrings by Kenneth Jay Lane; Gold hammered bangle ($545) by Andra Neen, available at Kirna Zabete; Sugarloaf gemstone ring ($285) by Kara Ross. On Anzhela (right): Vintage blue dragon print summer dress ($125) available at Foley + Corinna, in stores only, call 212.529.2338; Black sash belt with gold clasp ($250) by Anndra Neen, available at Kirna Zabete; Gold and diamond chain necklace by Lee Angel
On Hannah (left): Black satin silk one shoulder draped dress ($330) by Foley + Corinna, in stores only, call 212.529.2338; Black elastic strappy high heels by Jessica Simpson; Metal clutch ($725), Warrior Cuff ($575) by Anndra Neen, available at Kirna Zabete; Coco ring in silver ($216) by Dannijo, available at Shopbop; Striped cuff with gold and white lizard skin ($310) by Kara by Kara Ross, available at Kara Ross; Gold Necklace with 3 Flower Clusters ($370) by Nicole Romano, available at Marissa Collections. On Anzhela (right): Vintage gold dress ($155), Vintage gold Christmas light earrings ($85) available at Foley + Corinna, in stores only, call 212.529.2338; Black mesh slip-ons with studs by Brian Atwood; Gold Vila Madalena bracelet ($320) by Delphine Charlotte Paramentier
On Anzhela (left): Rope bib necklace ($395), Antique gold Karen cuff ($195) by Tory Burch; Gold chunky braid necklace ($150) by Kenneth Jay Lane, available at Piperlime; Thick gold cuff ($195) by Ben-Amun by Isaac Manevitz, available at Ben Amun; Vintage lion necklace ($125), Vintage woven raffeta hat ($38), available at Foley + Corinna, in stores only, call 212.529.2338 ;White halter long dress ($395) by Foley + Corinna. On Hannah (right): White crew neck long white dress ($395) by Foley + Corinna, Vintage crochet raffeta hat ($115), Vintage Ted Rossi gold bangles ($75), Vintage stone belt ($45), Vintage elephant silver and bronze necklace ($125) available at Foley + Corinna, in stores only, call 212.529.2338; Chainmaille necklace in gold and silver ($195) by Tory Burch
Vintage purple floral silk dress ($150), Vintage silver medallion/chain link belt ($65) available at Foley + Corinna, in stores only, call 212.529.2338; African hammered silver necklace ($130), Silver coin and peral layered necklace ($445), Thick silver bangle ($155) by Ben-Amun by Isaac Manevitz, available at Ben Amun