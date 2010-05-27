EXCLUSIVE FASHION FEATURE: Foley + Corinna Meets Downtown Pa

Dana Foley and Anna Corinna share an obsessive love of vintage. In fact, the design duo met while Dana was perusing Annas booth at the Chelsea Flea Market over ten years ago. Fast forward to today the two now co-own a Lower East Side store, aptly named Foley + Corinna, that offers a house line as well as an artfully-curated mix of retro finds.

Inspiration sets the stage in the Lower East Side and pays homage to downtown girls who love to be the life of any soire, Dana chatted on the store’s locale. “The playful pieces can be worn from day to night, season to season, downtown to the red carpet and right into the after-party, Anna chimed in.

Not only does that sound like our kind of girl, but we were inspired to plunder the cool downtown shop’s fashionable offers for our latest editorial spread. Scroll through the slideshow above and let us know which look you like best!

See photog Bob Kanuri (who’s worked with geniuses like Craig McDean and Richard Burbridge) on set in the video below:



Photographer: Bob Kanuri

Models: Anzehla Turenko (Supreme Model Management) and Hanna Glasby (IMG)

Hair Stylist: Enrico Mariotti, See Management

Makeup Artist: Hiroshi Yonemoto

