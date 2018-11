Ethan James Stars In Breaking Bread (VIDEO)

A beautiful woman can change any man. A thief in Paris becomes enamored with the target of his latest heist in Breaking Bread, starring model Ethan James. -Kerry Pieri



On Her: Louis Vuitton coat $7020; corset, price available upon request;skirt, $1720; pumps, $925; bag, $5930; wallet $390. All pieces available at Select Louis Vuitton Locations 886.VUITTON or www. LouisVuitton.com

On Him: Louis Vuitton coat, price available upon request; cardigan, $1,360; tee, $435; trousers, $745; boots. $1,360. All pieces available at Select Louis Vuitton Locations 886.VUITTON or www. LouisVuitton.com