Dare To Flair: Jewelry For The Holidays Under $200

Cast aside thoughts of bland pieces of jewelry and overwhelming price tags. This season is all about edgy, statement baubles that are ripe for layering and stacking. Whether you’re looking for just the right finish to a holiday outfit or gifts for your sartorially inclined friends, we’ve got you covered. From over-sized rings to feathered ear accessories, you’re bound to garnish jealous stares with any of these pieces.

And frugal fashionistas rejoice, ’cause nothing costs more than $200. So click through the slideshow above and get inspired; ornaments aren’t just for your tree, after all.

Photographer: Spencer Wohlrab

Stylist: Liz Doupnik