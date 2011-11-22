Dare To Flair: Jewelry For The Holidays Under $200

Cast aside thoughts of bland pieces of jewelry and overwhelming price tags. This season is all about edgy, statement baubles that are ripe for layering and stacking. Whether you’re looking for just the right finish to a holiday outfit or gifts for your sartorially inclined friends, we’ve got you covered. From over-sized rings to feathered ear accessories, you’re bound to garnish jealous stares with any of these pieces.
And frugal fashionistas rejoice, ’cause nothing costs more than $200. So click through the slideshow above and get inspired; ornaments aren’t just for your tree, after all.
Photographer: Spencer Wohlrab
Stylist: Liz Doupnik
Zig Zag Starburst Ring and Triple Arrowhead Ring With Pave, both by House of Harlow 1960.
House of Harlow 1960 Triple Arrowhead Ring With Pave, $105, at Boutique To You
Ear Cuff With Natural Grizzly Rooster Feathers and Ear Cuff With Rose-Gold Spikes, both by Anni Jürgenson.
Ear Cuff With Rose-Gold Spikes by Anni Jürgenson.
Ear Cuff With Natural Grizzly Rooster Feathers by Anni Jürgenson, $31, at Boticca
Ear Cuff With Rose-Gold Spikes by Anni Jürgenson, $37, at Boticca
Ainsley Cuff Bracelet, Roni Filigree Cuff, Sandy Necklace and Salome Cuff, all by Kendra Scott.
Wishbone Necklace, Vertebrae Necklace and Bone Rosary, all by Megan Isaacs.
Lozenge Pendant and Lozenge Ring, both from Bauble Bar.
Multi Chain & Charm Tassel Necklace from Chloe and Isabel.
Women's Watches and Treasure Stackable Rings all by Skagen.
Rose Gold Stretch Mesh, available December 17th at Skagen
Charcoal Steel Women's Watch, $105, at Skagen
Charcoal Steel Women's Watch, $145, at Skagen
Treasure Rose Gold Ring, $20, at Skagen
Treasure Charcoal Ring, $20, at Skagen