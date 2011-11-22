StyleCaster
Dare To Flair: Jewelry For The Holidays Under $200

Dare To Flair: Jewelry For The Holidays Under $200

Jessica Rubin
by
Dare To Flair: Jewelry For The Holidays Under $200
Cast aside thoughts of bland pieces of jewelry and overwhelming price tags. This season is all about edgy, statement baubles that are ripe for layering and stacking. Whether you’re looking for just the right finish to a holiday outfit or gifts for your sartorially inclined friends, we’ve got you covered. From over-sized rings to feathered ear accessories, you’re bound to garnish jealous stares with any of these pieces.

And frugal fashionistas rejoice, ’cause nothing costs more than $200. So click through the slideshow above and get inspired; ornaments aren’t just for your tree, after all.

Photographer: Spencer Wohlrab

Stylist: Liz Doupnik

1 of 27

Zig Zag Starburst Ring and Triple Arrowhead Ring With Pave, both by House of Harlow 1960.

House of Harlow 1960 Zig Zag Starburst Ring, $95, at Bloomingdale's

House of Harlow 1960 Triple Arrowhead Ring With Pave, $105, at Boutique To You

Ear Cuff With Natural Grizzly Rooster Feathers and Ear Cuff With Rose-Gold Spikes, both by Anni Jürgenson.

Ear Cuff With Rose-Gold Spikes by Anni Jürgenson.

Ear Cuff With Natural Grizzly Rooster Feathers by Anni Jürgenson, $31, at Boticca

Ear Cuff With Rose-Gold Spikes by Anni Jürgenson, $37, at Boticca

Ainsley Cuff Bracelet, Roni Filigree Cuff, Sandy Necklace and Salome Cuff, all by Kendra Scott.

Ainsley Cuff Bracelet in Gold, $150, at Kendra Scott

Roni Filigree Cuff in Gold, $150, at Kendra Scott

Sandy Necklace in Rhodium, $155, at Kendra Scott

Salome Cuff, $150, at Kendra Scott

Wishbone Necklace, Vertebrae Necklace and Bone Rosary, all by Megan Isaacs.

Wishbone Necklace, $65, at Megan Isaacs

Vertebrae Necklace, $65, at Megan Isaacs

Bone Rosary, $125, at Megan Isaacs

Lozenge Pendant and Lozenge Ring, both from Bauble Bar.

Lozenge Pendant, $72, at Bauble Bar

Lozenge Ring, $82, at Bauble Bar

Multi Chain & Charm Tassel Necklace from Chloe and Isabel.

Multi Chain & Charm Tassel Necklace, $158, at Chloe and Isabel

Women's Watches and Treasure Stackable Rings all by Skagen.

Rose Gold Stretch Mesh, available December 17th at Skagen

Charcoal Steel Women's Watch, $105, at Skagen

Charcoal Steel Women's Watch, $145, at Skagen

Treasure Rose Gold Ring, $20, at Skagen

Treasure Charcoal Ring, $20, at Skagen

