Creeper: A StyleCaster Fashion Editorial

Photographer Bon Duke captures Vanessa Haigelmeier as a modern day punk meets upscale and aspirational street urchin, all of course in current fashions, including Givenchy, Acne, Calvin Klein Collection, Chanel and Yves Saint Laurent. Haigelmeier moves like a dream on set and through the grungy downtown streets of New York’s Chinatown.
Haigelmeier is a tailor-made subject for the shoot, and is delighted by the physical nature of what is required to pull off the “Creeper” inspiration, she exclaimed, “I never get to do shoots like this. This is so different for me, and I really love all of the movement.” Good thing she is accustomed to working out on a near daily basis.
Photographer: Bon Duke
Photographer’s Assistant: Clemont Pascal
Stylist: Emily Finkbinder
Associate Stylist: Dee Grossmann
Makeup: Cheyenne Timperio @Top5Management
Hair Stylist: Cesar Ramirez @Top5Management
Model: Vanessa Haigelmeier @IMG
Acne pants and trench, $3,420 & $4,760, AcneStudios; Charles Henry tank, $175, CharlesHenryCollection; Calvin Klein Collection top, $695, CalvinKlein; Ashish x Underground shoe, $110, Underground; Giles & Brother necklace, $200, The Crangi Family Project 212-929-0858; Nixon headphones, $70, Nixon; Chromat bralette, $190, InternationalPlayground; Jennifer Behr broach, $115, JenniferBehr
Max Azria dress, $398, MaxAzria; Tripp NYC hoodie, $36, PatriciaField; Comme Des Garçons jacket, $1,425, Barneys; Balmain top, $2,010, Barneys; Tod's boots, $825, Tod's Boutiques Nationwide
Calvin Klein Collection top, $695, CalvinKlein; Yves Saint Laurent halter, $1,650, BergdorfGoodman; Fifth Avenue Shoe Repair pants, $260, FashionForward; Patricia Field suspenders, $16, PatriciaField; Giles & Brother necklace, $200, CrangiFamilyProject; Alaïa jacket, $7,560, Barneys; CHANEL boots, $7,560, CHANEL
Wayne jacket, $1,345, Barneys; Rachel Comey crop top, $414, 11thMoon; Patricia Field top and necklace, $36 & $10, PatriciaField; Herchcovitch twill shorts, price available upon request, Herchcovitch; Nicole Miller Collection shorts, $290, NicoleMiller; Underground London shoes, price available upon request, Bess; Dsquared² studded belts, $450 & $365 & $255, NeimanMarcus, Chalk, FortyFiveTen
left: Givenchy jacket, $4,460, BergdorfGoodman; Nicole Miller Collection turtleneck, top, and shorts, price upon request & $245 & $290, NicoleMiller; Kill City top, $86, KillCity; American Apparel tights, $8, AmericanApparel; Nixon headphones, $70, Nixon; Doo.Ri cuff, $150, ShopBop; Tods boot, $835, Tods Boutiques nationwide
right: Joy Rich jacket, $245, Karmaloop; Givenchy vest, $2,200, BergdorfGoodman; Nicole Miller Collection top, $210, NicoleMiller; Marc by Marc Jacobs skirt, $428, Nordstrom
Charles Henry top, $460, CharlesHenry; Bess jacket, price available upon request, Bess; Lanvin button down, $2,235, Barneys; Comme Des Garçons pants, $535, Barneys; Marsell shoes, $730, Barneys; Moschino necklace as pants chain, $675, FrockNYC
right: Nicole Miller Collection jacket, metallic top, and blouse, $595, price available upon request & $245, NicoleMiller; Kill City leather skirt, $198, KillCity; Wayne maxi skirt, $495, Barneys; Shiny Squirrel pin, $120, CatBird; Nixon headphones, $70, Nixon
Burberry Prorsum vest, $1,995, BergdorfGoodman; Temperly London beaded sweater, $1,095, TemperlyLondon; Rachel Comey crop top, $414, 11thMoon; Emerson skirt, $390, Louis and Emerson; Patricia Field leggings, $18, PatriciaField; American Apparel tights, $8, AmericanApparel; Nicole Miller Collection shorts, $290, NicoleMiller; Nixon headphones, $50, Nixon; CHANEL boots, $7,560, CHANEL
Bess jacket, price available upon request, Bess; Lanvin neon top, $1,490, Barneys