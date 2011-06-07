Creeper: A StyleCaster Fashion Editorial

Photographer Bon Duke captures Vanessa Haigelmeier as a modern day punk meets upscale and aspirational street urchin, all of course in current fashions, including Givenchy, Acne, Calvin Klein Collection, Chanel and Yves Saint Laurent. Haigelmeier moves like a dream on set and through the grungy downtown streets of New York’s Chinatown.

Haigelmeier is a tailor-made subject for the shoot, and is delighted by the physical nature of what is required to pull off the “Creeper” inspiration, she exclaimed, “I never get to do shoots like this. This is so different for me, and I really love all of the movement.” Good thing she is accustomed to working out on a near daily basis.

Photographer: Bon Duke

Photographer’s Assistant: Clemont Pascal

Stylist: Emily Finkbinder

Associate Stylist: Dee Grossmann

Makeup: Cheyenne Timperio @Top5Management

Hair Stylist: Cesar Ramirez @Top5Management

Model: Vanessa Haigelmeier @IMG