The Color Collector

Inspired by iconic Benetton ads from the ’80s and layers upon layers of patterned knits and prints, photographer Andrew Yee and styling team Kemal & Karla reinvent fall’s muted palette into a prism of bold color.
Photographer: Andrew Yee, Atelier Management
Photographer’s Assistant: Sam Nixon
Stylists: Kemal & Karla, The Wall Group
Makeup: Walter Obal, Atelier Management
Hair: Seiji, The Wall Group
Model: J P, IMG Models
Creative Director: Emily Finkbinder, StyleCaster
LEFT: Lisa Perry dress, $995, available at Lisa Perry Madison Avenue; Topshop shoes, $230, Topshop; Victor Osborne hat (by commission only at Victor Osborne Orchard Street); Movado watches, $350 each (please call 888-4movado for more information.)
MIDDLE: Lisa Perry dress, $1,095, Lisa Perry Madison Avenue; Topshop shoes, $230, topshop; Victor Osborne hat (by commission only available at Victor Osborne Orchard Street); Movado watches, $350 each, (please call 888-4movado for more information.)
RIGHT: Lisa Perry dress, $995, Lisa Perry Madison Avenue; Victor Osborne hat (by commission only available at Victor Osborne Orchard Street); Noir necklace (see similar styles at NoirJewelry); Movado watches, $350 each (please call 888-4movado for more information.)
LEFT: United Colors of Benetton sweater, $89, (please call 1-800-535-4491 for store locations); H&M trousers, $49.95, (please see hm.com for store locations); United Colors of Benetton scarves, $59 each, (please call 1-800-535-4491 for store locations); Noir circle and triangle bracelets (see similar styles at NoirJewelry)
RIGHT: Lisa Perry top, $695, Lisa Perry Madison Avenue; H&M leggings, $30, (please see hm.com for store locations); Tommy Hilfiger pants, $248, tommy.com; Mango shoes, $159.90, MangoShop; Tommy Hilfiger belt, $128, tommy; Cutler and Gross sunglasses, $425, Selima Optique 212-343-9490; Movado watch, $295, (please call 888-4movado for more information); CH Carolina Herrera bag, $475, (contact 714-662-0572 for more information)
LEFT: H&M sweater, $29.95, (please see hm.com for store locations); Hanii Y. coat (similar styles see shopbop); United Colors of Benetton skirt, $44, (please call 1-800-535-4491 for store locations); Stuart Weitzman boots, $695, shopbop; Hue tights, $12.50, Hue.com; Alexis Bittar bangle, $215, AlexisBittar
RIGHT: United Colors of Benetton dress and sweater, $99 and $129, (please call 1-800-535-4491 for store locations); Cardigan cardigan, $198, CardiganNewYork; LaCrasia gloves, $175, LaCrasiaGloves
LEFT: Matthew Williamson dress, $1,595, MatthewWilliamson; Cardigan sweatshirt, $225, CardiganNewYork; CH Carolina Herrera coat (similar styles available at CarolinaHerrera); Sam Edelman shoes, $199, available at amazon; H&M belt, $24.95 (please see hm.com for store locations); Hue socks, $6, Hue; Movado watch, $350 (please call 888-4movado for more information); Alexis Bittar pink ring and blue ring, $130 and $125, AlexisBittar
RIGHT: Michael Kors sweater, $425, Michael Kors; V-Moda shorts (price upon request, V-Moda); H&M belt, $12.95 (please see hm.com for store locations); Hue tights, $12.50, Hue; Headband (stylist's own); Cutler and Cross sunglasses, $425, Selima Optique (212-343-9490); LaCrasia gloves, $125, LaCraisaGloves
Yoana Baraschi dress, $320, willowst; Torn by Ronny Kobo shirt, $214, shopbop; Lisa Perry coat, $1,595, available at Lisa Perry Madison Avenue); Stuart Weitzman shoes, $525, available at stuartweitzman.com; Victor Osborne hat (by commission only available at Victor Osborne Orchard Street); LaCrasia gloves, $150, available at LaCrasiaGloves
Torn by Ronny Kobo dress, $214, shopbop; Giuseppe Zanotti shoes, $595, GiuseppeZanottiDesign; H&M belt, $12.95 (please see hm.com for store locations); Noir necklace (see similar styles at NoirJewelry)
