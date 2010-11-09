The Color Collector

Inspired by iconic Benetton ads from the ’80s and layers upon layers of patterned knits and prints, photographer Andrew Yee and styling team Kemal & Karla reinvent fall’s muted palette into a prism of bold color.

Photographer: Andrew Yee, Atelier Management

Photographer’s Assistant: Sam Nixon

Stylists: Kemal & Karla, The Wall Group

Makeup: Walter Obal, Atelier Management

Hair: Seiji, The Wall Group

Model: J P, IMG Models

Creative Director: Emily Finkbinder, StyleCaster

