The Color Collector

Emily
by
The Color Collector
Inspired by iconic Benetton ads from the ’80s and layers upon layers of patterned knits and prints, photographer Andrew Yee and styling team Kemal & Karla reinvent fall’s muted palette into a prism of bold color.

Photographer: Andrew Yee, Atelier Management
Photographer’s Assistant: Sam Nixon
Stylists: Kemal & Karla, The Wall Group
Makeup: Walter Obal, Atelier Management
Hair: Seiji, The Wall Group
Model: J P, IMG Models
Creative Director: Emily Finkbinder, StyleCaster

H&M sweater, $60 (please see hm for store locations); Noir earrings (see similar styles at NoirJewelry); Aldo multi-strand necklaces, $14.98, AldoShoes; Topshop long necklace, $95, Topshop

LEFT: Lisa Perry dress, $995, available at Lisa Perry Madison Avenue; Topshop shoes, $230, TopshopVictor Osborne hat (by commission only at Victor Osborne Orchard Street); Movado watches, $350 each (please call 888-4movado for more information.)
MIDDLE: Lisa Perry dress, $1,095, Lisa Perry Madison Avenue; Topshop shoes, $230,  topshopVictor Osborne hat (by commission only available at Victor Osborne Orchard Street); Movado watches, $350 each, (please call 888-4movado for more information.)
RIGHT: Lisa Perry dress, $995, Lisa Perry Madison Avenue; Victor Osborne hat (by commission only available at Victor Osborne Orchard Street); Noir necklace (see similar styles at NoirJewelry); Movado watches, $350 each (please call 888-4movado for more information.)

LEFT: United Colors of Benetton sweater, $89, (please call 1-800-535-4491 for store locations); H&M trousers, $49.95, (please see hm.com for store locations); United Colors of Benetton scarves, $59 each, (please call 1-800-535-4491 for store locations); Noir circle and triangle bracelets (see similar styles at NoirJewelry)
RIGHT: Lisa Perry top, $695,  Lisa Perry Madison Avenue; H&M leggings, $30, (please see hm.com for store locations); Tommy Hilfiger pants, $248, tommy.comMango shoes, $159.90, MangoShop; Tommy Hilfiger belt, $128, tommyCutler and Gross sunglasses, $425, Selima Optique 212-343-9490; Movado watch, $295, (please call 888-4movado for more information); CH Carolina Herrera bag, $475, (contact 714-662-0572 for more information)

LEFT: H&M sweater, $29.95, (please see hm.com for store locations); Hanii Y. coat (similar styles see shopbop); United Colors of Benetton skirt, $44, (please call 1-800-535-4491 for store locations); Stuart Weitzman boots, $695, shopbop; Hue tights, $12.50, Hue.com; Alexis Bittar bangle, $215, AlexisBittar
RIGHT: United Colors of Benetton dress and sweater, $99 and $129, (please call 1-800-535-4491 for store locations); Cardigan cardigan, $198, CardiganNewYork; LaCrasia gloves, $175, LaCrasiaGloves

LEFT: Matthew Williamson dress, $1,595, MatthewWilliamson; Cardigan sweatshirt, $225, CardiganNewYork; CH Carolina Herrera coat (similar styles available at CarolinaHerrera); Sam Edelman shoes, $199, available at amazon; H&M belt, $24.95 (please see hm.com for store locations); Hue socks, $6,  Hue; Movado watch, $350 (please call 888-4movado for more information); Alexis Bittar pink ring and blue ring, $130 and $125,  AlexisBittar
RIGHT: Michael Kors sweater, $425, Michael Kors; V-Moda shorts (price upon request, V-Moda); H&M belt, $12.95 (please see hm.com for store locations); Hue tights, $12.50,  Hue; Headband (stylist's own); Cutler and Cross sunglasses, $425,  Selima Optique (212-343-9490); LaCrasia gloves, $125, LaCraisaGloves

Yoana Baraschi dress, $320,  willowstTorn by Ronny Kobo shirt, $214, shopbopLisa Perry coat, $1,595, available at Lisa Perry Madison Avenue); Stuart Weitzman shoes, $525, available at stuartweitzman.com; Victor Osborne hat (by commission only available at Victor Osborne Orchard Street); LaCrasia gloves, $150, available at LaCrasiaGloves

Torn by Ronny Kobo dress, $214,  shopbop; Giuseppe Zanotti shoes, $595, GiuseppeZanottiDesign; H&M belt, $12.95 (please see hm.com for store locations); Noir necklace (see similar styles at NoirJewelry)

