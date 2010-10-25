StyleCaster
Brokedown Palace

A wispy blond takes a break from the world and a wrong turn into an abandoned building in the City Hall area of downtown Manhattan but shes tough enough to face it alone. Armed with tough accessories and bad-girl eyeliner, Alexandra Richards is a goth warrior strutting her stuff against a decaying background. Whether shes leaning on an ornate barrister or preening against peeling paint, stylist Elle Werlin brings out the best in Richards romantic, edgy style with Louis Vuitton, Missoni, Alexander McQueen, Jean Paul Gaultier and more. The dresses and separates have a flirty, lingerie touch to them, while accessories like skulls, leather boots and feathered headdresses make for a strong appearance. Shot by Nicholas Routzen at the destructive setting at 5 Beekman Street, the strong and sexy modern girl takes power and beauty to an unapologetic new level. – Kelley Hoffman

Credits:
Photographer: Nicholas Routzen
Stylist: Elle Werlin
Makeup: Keiko Hiramoto, Bryan Bantry
Hair: Damian Monzillo, Kate Ryan
Model: Alexandra Richards, Wilhelmina
Creative Director: Emily Finkbinder, StyleCaster

For an inside look at the making of Brokedown Palace, watch our intimate behind-the-scenes video starring Alexandra Richards.

Jose Duran dress ($1250, available online at JoseDuran.com); Raphael Young boots ($1,895, available online at RaphaelYoung.com); Evolution feathers and necklace (worn as headpiece, $8 and $139 each, available online at TheEvolutionStore.com); Susanna Galanis necklace ($790, available online at SGalanis.com); Evolution triangle ring and stone ring ($39 and $32, available online at TheEvolutionStore.com); Melinda Maria spike ring and snake rings ($48 -$130, each available online at MelindaMaria.com)

Kimberly Ovitz dress ($643, available online at KimberlyOvitz.com); Dsquared2 heels ($835, available online at Dsquared2.com); Chris Habana necklace ($180, available online at ChrisHabana.com); Paige Novick oval necklace ($625, available at Neiman Marcus); Susanna Galanis necklace ($950, available online at SGalanis.com); Laruicci bangles ($313 - $338, available online at Laruicci.com)

Azzedine Alaia top and skirt (available at Saks Fifth Avenue, please call 212.753.4000 for details); Christian Louboutin booties ($1795, available at ChristianLouboutin.com)

A-Morir by Kerin.Rose bustier (price upon request, visit A-Morir.com for more information); Missoni skirt (available at Saks Fifth Avenue, call 212.753.4000 for details); Bally booties ($1450, available at Bally Madison Avenue 212.751.9082); Chris Habana necklace ($160, available online at ChrisHabana.com); Little Rooms assorted bangles ($62 - $72, available online at LittleRooms.com)

Jean Paul Gaultier tank (price upon request, available at Saks Fifth Avenue, please call 212.753.4000 for details) and Alexander McQueen dress (prive upon request, available at Saks Fifth Avenue, please call 212.753.4000 for details); House of Dereon booties ($75, available online at Dereon.com); A-Morir by Kerin.Rose sunglasses (price upon request, visit A-Morir.com for more information) Luv A.J assorted necklaces, worn as bracelets ($220 - $298, available online at LuvAJ.com); Evolution assorted rings ($39 - $119, available online at  TheEvolutionStore.com)

Jean Paul Gaultier blouse (price upon request, available at Saks Fifth Avenue, please call 212-753-4000 for details); VPL underpinnings ($125, available online at VPLnyc.com); Dsquared2 boots ($1505, available online at Dsquared.com); A-Morir by Kerin.Rose headpiece (price upon request, visit A-Morir.com for more information); American Apparel socks ($15, available online at AmericanApparel.com)

Louis Vuitton dress (price upon request, available at LouisVuitton.com); See By Chloe boots ($465 available online at Zappos.com); A-Morir by Kerin.Rose sunglasses (price upon request contact press@a-morir.com); Little Rooms gold and silver bangles ($65 and $72, available online at LittleRooms.com); Kara Ackerman Designs gold bangle ($100, available online at KaraAckerman.com); Evolution silver and black bangle ($129, available online at TheEvolutionStore.com)

Evolution skull (price upon request available at theevolutionstore.com).

