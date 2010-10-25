A wispy blond takes a break from the world and a wrong turn into an abandoned building in the City Hall area of downtown Manhattan but shes tough enough to face it alone. Armed with tough accessories and bad-girl eyeliner, Alexandra Richards is a goth warrior strutting her stuff against a decaying background. Whether shes leaning on an ornate barrister or preening against peeling paint, stylist Elle Werlin brings out the best in Richards romantic, edgy style with Louis Vuitton, Missoni, Alexander McQueen, Jean Paul Gaultier and more. The dresses and separates have a flirty, lingerie touch to them, while accessories like skulls, leather boots and feathered headdresses make for a strong appearance. Shot by Nicholas Routzen at the destructive setting at 5 Beekman Street, the strong and sexy modern girl takes power and beauty to an unapologetic new level. – Kelley Hoffman

Credits:

Photographer: Nicholas Routzen

Stylist: Elle Werlin

Makeup: Keiko Hiramoto, Bryan Bantry

Hair: Damian Monzillo, Kate Ryan

Model: Alexandra Richards, Wilhelmina

Creative Director: Emily Finkbinder, StyleCaster

For an inside look at the making of Brokedown Palace, watch our intimate behind-the-scenes video starring Alexandra Richards.