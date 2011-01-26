StyleCaster
Photographed by Andrew Stintson with fashion editor Jonathan Lawhorne, this story showcases the floral patterns trending for the upcoming spring season and is rounded out with the final flourishing illustrations by Bernadette Pascua. Pascua has previously contributed her illustrating talents to W Magazine, British Vogue and retailers Madewell and J.Crew. Here, with large watercolor brushstrokes and blots, Pascua reinvigorates the floral prints and patterns found on our favorite designer’s spring collections. Janice Chou

Credits
Photographer: Andrew Evan Stintson
Fashion Editor: Johnathan Lawhorne
Illustrations and Creative Concept: Bernadette Pascua
Hair: Shannon Wall
Make Up: Joanna Lily Wong
Photo Assistant: Jarrod Turner
Models: Caroline Corinth and Juliana Schurig, Ford

Left: Richard Chai blouse; Richard Chai dress; Salt sunglasses. Right: Chris Benz top; Stella McCartney shorts; Louis Vuitton belt; Salt sunglasses

Left: United Bamboo dress; Ralph Lauren vintage belt; Miu Miu shoes; Prada bangles; BottegaVeneta clutch; Salt sunglasses. Right: Miu Miu blouse, $595, at Net-a-Porter; skirt, $895, at Net-a-Porter; Ralph Lauren vintage belt; Hermès scarf

Stella McCartney shirt, blazer and shorts; Louis Vuitton belt; Nicholas Konert pins

Left: Stella McCartney blouse, blazer and shorts; Louis Vuitton belt; Nicholas Konert pins; BottegaVeneta clutch; Hermès scarf (inside clutch). Right: Juan Carlos Obando black suit; Hermès scarf; Prada bangles

Burberry Prorsum black trench and pant; Richard Chai blouse; Nicholas Konert pins; Bernadette Pascua newspaper flowers

Prada dress and bangles, at Prada; Michael Kors purse; Hermès scarf (worn as strap)

Left: Louis Vuitton dress and belt, Hermès Constance bag; Camilla Skovgaard shoe. Right: Organic by John Patrick waffle knit sweater, $340, at La Garçonne and white shirtdress; Hermès scarf; Bottega Veneta clutch

Organic by John Patrick shirtdress; T by Wang tank dress (worn underneath); Salvatore Ferragamo belt; Miu Miu bangles; Hermès scarf (worn in hair)

Bottega Veneta dress; Prada bangles, at Prada

Michael Kors dress; Prada bangles, at Prada

Left: Cacharel blouse and pants; Prada bangles and heels, at Prada. Right: Cacharel blouse, $395, at Opening Ceremony, and shorts, $320, at Opening Ceremony; Miu Miu bangles; Hue socks; Giuseppe Zanotti heels

Left: Michael Kors dress; Hermès scarf. Right: Michael Kors shirt and pants; Hermès scarf

Richard Chai blouse; Jill Stuart floral shorts; Prada bangles and heels, at Prada; Hue socks; Hermès Constance bag and scarf (worn as strap)

