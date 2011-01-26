Photographed by Andrew Stintson with fashion editor Jonathan Lawhorne, this story showcases the floral patterns trending for the upcoming spring season and is rounded out with the final flourishing illustrations by Bernadette Pascua. Pascua has previously contributed her illustrating talents to W Magazine, British Vogue and retailers Madewell and J.Crew. Here, with large watercolor brushstrokes and blots, Pascua reinvigorates the floral prints and patterns found on our favorite designer’s spring collections. Janice Chou

Credits

Photographer: Andrew Evan Stintson

Fashion Editor: Johnathan Lawhorne

Illustrations and Creative Concept: Bernadette Pascua

Hair: Shannon Wall

Make Up: Joanna Lily Wong

Photo Assistant: Jarrod Turner

Models: Caroline Corinth and Juliana Schurig, Ford