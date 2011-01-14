Behind Closed Doors: The Kiss

Get to know the kids of Tim Zaragoza’s The Kiss in behind the scenes images and revealing quotes on love, life and what they wore.
Stylist:Martha Violante
Hair:Anthony Nader,RAW Hair
Makeup:Deanna Melluso,Artlist NewYork using Ellis Faas Lipcream andKeiko Hiramoto, Bryan Bantry
On Nina Van Bree: Reed Krakoff dress. On Brian Davenport: his own Hanes tee.
Nina Van Bree and Brian Davenport
"Id have to say the most romantic thing my boyfriend has ever done for me was when he flew to LA to see me. Literally, we had just met each other three days before, and he buys a ticket to fly across the country! He has his own company right now. So two years ago when we met, it was so tiny and small and he really needed to be there working. And, just like that, he took off five days and was just like, 'Peace! Im going out to see this girl! Im crazy about her!' Karen
On Karen DeSouza: Chloé dress; Louis Vuitton necklace, $3830, available at select Louis Vuitton locations 866.VUITTON or LouisVuitton; Prada resin bangle, $125, available at Prada; Iosselliani stone bangle; Flutter by Jill Golden silver bangle, $155, available at FlutterNYC. On Shaun Haugh: Steven Alan blazer, $425, available at StevenAlan
"The sweetest thing I've ever done for my girlfriend was probably when I was working in Korea and her birthday was here, and I wasnt going to be able to see her. So I asked her mom what her favorite perfume was so I could order it and have it delievered to her door." Shaun
Karen DeSouza and Shaun Haugh
On Coco Young: The Row dress $650 available at Bergdorf Goodman; Iosselliani rose and silver necklace, $188, available at ShopGoldyn; Iosselliani silver and gold chain necklace, $265, available at Azaleasf. On Daniel McSweeney: Cheap Monday shirt, $55, available at Alter; Pamela Love ring, $1250, available at Pamelalovenyc; Waxing Poetic bracelet, $88, available at WaxingPoetic
"I do actually kind of have a husband because weve lived together for over two years. We were best friends for over two years, and then we started dating. Hes an executive producer and we were shooting in the middle of nowhere and he was producing everything and then we just became friends and after that lovers." Andressa
On Andressa Fontana: Miu Miu dress, similar styles at Miu Miu; Prada bangles, $125 each, available at Prada. On Salieu Jalloh: Prada shirt, $745, available at Prada
Salieu on finding out about Andressa's significant other: "Im gonna get beat up! See you just got me in trouble! Your husband is going to look for me. And Im not that hard to find..."
On James Rosenthal: Louis Vuitton trench, $1865, available at select Louis Vuitton locations866.VUITTON or LouisVuitton; Rings all her own
"Yes, I believe in love at first sight fully. Ive had two in my life. Its just a chemical reaction. You know? Its just a mutual, beautiful, physical, emotional connection." James
On James Rosenthal: Louis Vuitton trench, $1865, available at select Louis Vuitton locations866.VUITTON or LouisVuitton; Rings all her own On Juan Heredia: Prada blazer, available at Prada; Shirt his own.
"Honestly, not to sound weird, but sometimes I fall in love after just seeing one person sometimes. Im like, in love with them. Ill look at them as much as I can. I may not talk to them. But, Ill tell a friend, 'Today I fell in love. I saw someone that just had an energy.'" Juan
Rachel Ballinger and Dan Keyes
On Roberto Patella: Hanes gray tee (his own). On John Reynolds: Rag and Bone shirt (his own).
"Love at first sight? Well, I picked up a friend at my ex-girlfriends house a long time ago, and I saw her for the first time at the front doorstep. I will never forget how gorgeous she looked in her pajama pants. She just woke up. That was a year before we ever got together, and we went out for three years after." Alan
On Alan Carey: Shirt By Shirt button down. Kate Somers
"I don't know the most romantic thing a boy has ever done for me. I just like when someone is genuine. I think thats a romantic thing to be and do because then you really show who you are." Kate
On Kate Somers: R13 shirt; Giles & Brother necklace and earrings, $350 and $63, available at Gilesandbrother. On Alan Carey: Shirt By Shirt button down
"Ive had a couple of horrible kissing encounters. Almost like my mouth was being eaten and slobbered all over, and I'd wake up with red marks on my mouth and stuff. The worst was when a girl left bite marks on my lips." Alan
On Anatastia Krivosheeva: Prada dress, similar styles at Prada; Prada earrings, $230, available at Prada; Iosselliani necklaces and assorted bracelets, $500, $293, $458, $355 and $239, available at Barneys and ForwardForward. On Karen DeSouza: Prada dress; Iosselliani earrings, $250, available at BaseWorld; Iosselliani necklaces, $195 and $745, available at Iosselliani; Waxing Poetic wrap bracelet, $88, available at WaxingPoetic; Pamela Love silver cuff, $1350, available at Pamelalovenyc
On Karen DeSouza: Prada dress; Iosselliani earrings, $250, available at BaseWorld; Iosselliani necklaces, $195 and $745, available at Iosselliani; Waxing Poetic wrap bracelet, $88, available at WaxingPoetic; Pamela Love silver cuff, $1350 and ring $250, available at Pamelalovenyc. On Anatastia Krivosheeva: Iosselliani assorted bracelets, $293, $458, $355 and $239, available at Barneys and ForwardForward
Karen DeSouza and Anastia Krivosheeva
"The most romantic thing I've done for a girl? I would say, outside the whole stereotypical Valentines Day stuff like chocolates, candies and flowers
uh
its a little embarrassing. Corny as it is, Im a sucker for a good sunset." Abiah
On Anatastia Kriovsheeva: Jen Kao dress, $1575, available at Shopbop; Iosselliani necklaces and assorted bracelets, $500, $293, $458, $355 and $239, available at Barneys and Bonadrag; Iosselliani eagle ring, $270, available at Iosselliani On Abiah Hostvedt: Standard Issue shirts
"The most romantic place to see a sunset is the Westside Highway. You just get this really great view of New Jersey. And Jerseys an ugly place, but, you know, from a distance it is quite beautiful. We went for a walk right there, just had a great time. The most romantic moments are never something you give another person. Theyre never what you even expect them to be." Abiah
Nitza Bezzerides and Will Lewis
"My boyfriend and I met on an Abercrombie and Fitch shoot. Hes very gorgeous. But its funny: The first time that we got together the first time we really talked we also had to make out. Two years later were still pretty solid but we met on one of these kissy shoots!" Carly
Carly Foulkes and Chis Galya
"The most romantic thing my boyfriend has ever done for me was a couple of weeks ago. He sent me an e-mail, and he wrote 100 reasons why he loves me." Carly
On Carly Foulkes: Stella McCartney dress, $4,995, available at Net-A-Porter
On Carly Foulkes: Stella McCartney dress, $4,995, available at Net-A-Porter; Giles and Brother Cuff, $485, available at GilesandBrother; Jill Golden ring, $298, available at FlutterNYC. On Chris Galya: Bespoken shirt, $315, available at American Rag Louis, Boston
"With my ex-girlfriend, there was definitely a 'spark' at first sight. The night we met, she was drunk and fell and cut her foot pretty badly. She was left with three scars, and eventually got stars tattooed over them. So even though we're not together anymore, it's kind of a reminder of the moment we met." Chris
On Hannah Metz: Louis Vuitton shirt, $1165, for locations 866.VUITTON or louisvuitton. On Landon Metz: Vintage army jacket (his own)
"Our first kiss was in Paris. We were on the couch and shes like, 'Its getting late, I think Im going to go home.' She played it coy, and said, 'Maybe can I stay on your couch?' So I decided to play a little game with her. I told her that we had an open room and she was welcome to sleep in bed by herself in that room. She got so frustrated with me! She looked at me and said, 'Ugh! You could at least ask me if I wanted to stay in your bed!' We both started cracking up, and right after that we kissed. It was amazing." Ned
On Ned Shatzer: Burberry jacket, $5,495, available at Burberry
"My boyfriend and I met in Paris on a casting. I had, in a matter of ten days, flown from New York to Paris to L.A. and back to Paris. I got off the plane in Paris and my booker was like, 'You need to go to this casting
blah blah blah
it's for a lot of money!' So I walk in, completely jet lagged, and the room was filled with ten bearded French men. I immediately wanted to get out of there, but then, I saw my future boyfriend who spoke English with no accent! And he left me a note and we went on a date. And weve been together for two years." Taylor
On Taylor Warren: Jenni Kayne top, $150, available at Adresse (215.985.3161)
"On our date nights, we like to watch movies and then I like to fall asleep about fifteen minutes in. And then he will stay up alone and watch three more movies." Taylor
On Taylor Warren: Proenza Schouler dress; Jenni Kayne top, $150, available at Adresse (215.985.3161); Genevieve Jones cross cuff, $350, available at GenevieveJones; Iosselliani bone bangle (part of a set), $315, available at Iosselliani; Flutter by Jill Golden chain bracelet, $230, available at Flutternyc. On Ned Shatzer: Burberry jacket, $5,495, available at Burberry; Levi's jeans (his own)
"The most romantic thing Ned has ever done for me was when I was in London for work for two months. He sent me a photo e-mail: He was wearing nothing but purple American Apparel underwear, laying on the kitchen counter because he had just cleaned the kitchen, and holding a Diet Coke. Kind of like 'I wish you were here.' That was my favorite." Taylor
