Behind Closed Doors: The Kiss

"I do actually kind of have a husband because we’ve lived together for over two years. We were best friends for over two years, and then we started dating. He’s an executive producer and we were shooting in the middle of nowhere and he was producing everything and then we just became friends and after that lovers." – Andressa

On Andressa Fontana: Miu Miu dress, similar styles at Miu Miu; Prada bangles, $125 each, available at Prada. On Salieu Jalloh: Prada shirt, $745, available at Prada