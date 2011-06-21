Back to Black: A Fashion Editorial

Kristina Romanova plays it NYC cool girl in StyleCaster’s latest editorial shot by Tetsuharu Kubota and styled by Andrew Mukamal. When asked why he chose such a dark direction, Mukamal said, “I know it may sound clich but for this story I really was inspired by my friends the pieces I could see them buying from the Spring/Summer collections and how I’d imagine them wearing them. Almost entirely black, hair thrown back in a messy low pony, very New York.”
Romanova is just the girl for the part. Her face and wide open eyes, are young and vulnerable just like the impressionable girls who hit up the trending NYC scene. Maybe the labels including Givenchy, Prada, Azzedeine Alaa, Chanel and Jil Sander might be a little lofty, but truth be told, a model or “it” girl is often paid in designer duds. Romanova, while still a relatively new face, has already appeared in campaigns like Coach, Anna Sui, Marc Jacobs, and has graced the runways of Calvin Klein Collection, Jil Sander and Dries Van Noten. We are sure to see more of this Renaissance-like beauty during the Spring 12 show season.
Photographer: Tetsuharu Kubota
Stylist: Andrew Mukamal
Hair: Martin-Christopher Harper, Kate Ryan
Makeup: Angie Parker
Model: Kristina Romanova, Women
