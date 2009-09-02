Editorials that Make Us Want to Sweat

When editorials all adopt the same trend, it tends to stand out like a sore thumb, or a set of bunny ears. As seen in a few of the recent September issues, the most recent trend in photo shoot props is, you guessed it, or maybe you didn’t…gym equipment.

Rihanna works it out for Steven Klein in Vogue Italia‘s couture supplement while Suvi Maria Koponen and Hanne Gaby Odiele blur the line between pilates equipment and sex equipment for Purple magazine. Lastly, Rachel Zoe styles Jessica Stam in full-on ’80s glory for V magazine.

It’s not easy riding that elliptical in heels, trust me.