Editorial Wars: Karlie Kloss Takes New York City… Twice!

It’s extremely rare nowadays to come across an editorial concept that hasn’t been “done” one way or another in the past, but the noticeable inspiration and reinvention of ideas are part of what makes fashion photography so fun. However, it’s just as rare to see essentially the same editorial two months in a row — especially when they feature the exact same model!

Karlie Kloss took New York in a black and white spread by Stephane Sednaoui in the July 2011 issue of Vogue Italia. In the dark, futuristic photos, she runs through traffic and explores the more touristy parts of town. We wonder if Karlie noticed something was awry when she showed up on set a few weeks later for a shoot for September’s Vogue Nippon, where she was likely told that she’d be prancing around the streets of NYC yet again.

This time, the images are in vivid color and she’s hanging around the Upper East Side in amazing looks styled by Giovanna Battaglia. Karlie looks killer in the Lanvin and Prada pieces and I prefer the sunny photos taken by Arthur Elgort, but I still can’t get over how similar these two editorials are. She even has a baby carriage in both shoots for crying out loud!

Which of Karlie’s New York adventures do you like best?