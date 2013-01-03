An Editorial Success: Jennifer Lopez Kills It In Tom Ford’s Bondage Boots On Harper’s Bazaar

Last month, Anne Hathaway attended the London premiere of “Les Misérables” in an uncharacteristic head-to-toe Tom Ford look that left many of us scratching our heads, particularly about those insane bondage-inspired boots that seemed way off target for the typically conservative starlet.

However, today we noticed that Jennifer Lopez rocked the same sandal-boots on the cover of February’s Harper’s Bazaar (on newsstands January 8)—and we loved ’em.

Maybe it has something to do with the silver metallic shade, or the fact that we’re used to seeing Lopez clad in super-sexy garb, but we think the real reason the look succeeded on Jenny From The Block and not I-Ate-Oatmeal-Paste Hathaway is that they’re pretty much made for editorial usage. On the “Les Mis” carpet, they were far too overpowering, but in a magazine spread, they hit all the right notes.

What do you all think of J. Lo’s turn in Tom Ford’s boots—did she redeem the look, or are they still too much?