The Editor Working on Kanye’s Line; Carine’s V Inspiration

We’re advocates of alleviating the afternoon slump. Consider this the written equivalent of your favorite venti latte… only stronger!

SINGLE SHOT: SITES WE LOVE

Street style starlet and Australian Harper’s Bazaar fashion editor Christine Centenera is consulting on Kanye West’s line and has been since March. [HB Australia]

Carine Roitfeld is finding inspiration in an unexpected place for her 72 page September editorial for V, to be shot by Mario Testino Elizabeth Taylor. “She had the kind of elegance that went far beyond clothes,” Roitfeld explained. [WWD]

500,000 people have seen the McQueen exhibit at the Met. [The Cut]

Kim Kardashian is suing Old Navy for commercials in which the girl who sings and dances in them happens to look like her. [Gothamist]

Kirsten Dunst plays personal style blogger in Reyn Spooner. [OC]

DOUBLE SHOT: TWEET, TWEET

RT @BarneysFASHION My Rag and Bone military blazer doubles as a perfect riding jacket. I believe it.

RT @TOMFORDISMYDAD Last class for the summer. um, I wish.

RT @rumineely I actually think i have cultivated the perfect cafe wardrobe though. So that’s a plus. #takingaquickscan I also believe this.

RT @AskMrMickey Looking at the #TimWalker shoot with Scarlett Johansson in the June @Wmag and loving it. I worship Tim Walker! Me too!