Editor Wish List – Céline’s Spring 2010 Runway Inspires Minimalist Chic

There are some girls who just have that innate sense of style put together but not prissy, on trend but not overtly so, chic but never fashion victims. Some design the clothes for the aforementioned girls, namely those like Phoebe Philo.

The fact that the fashion flock let out a collective sigh when the British “it” designer who can do no wrong re-entered the scene after a four-year hiatus speaks volumes. Her debut collection for Cline (for resort 2010) proved she hadn’t missed a stylish beat, although she has matured a bit since her days of white baby doll dresses and high-waisted denim at Chlo.

The same sense of need-it, can’t-live-without-it, can’t-possibly-look-perfect-in anything-else that Chlo fans felt in the early to mid 2000s permeated Philo’s Spring 2010 collection for Celine. In a restrained palette of mostly black, white and camel the designer proved that a grown-up sensibility can be anything but boring. Comprised of rich leathers found in unexpected pieces from lightweight tops to chic shorts, flattering wide-leg trousers, easy shifts and on-point wedges, the collection is all about turning a new minimalist leaf, American sportswear meets Parisian luxury if you will.

Get the every-editor’s wish list look with our Cline-inspired picks below.

1. Cream leather back zip tunic by Topshop.

2. Black slip on heels by Elizabeth & James.

3. Black silk cropped top by Kimberly Taylor.

4. Camel leather shift dress by 3.1 Phillip Lim.

5. Stila Convertible Color in Petunia.

6. Pale grey sleeveless blazer by Topshop.

7. Cream tuxedo pants by Diane von Furstenberg.

8. Brown leather square satchel bag by Topshop.

9. Black leather narrow belt by Topshop.

10. Cream grommet dress by Forever 21.

11. Black leather shorts by Vena Cava.

12. Turquoise wrap leather bracelet by Cara Couture.

13. Tan mid-heel strappy wedge sandal by Opening Ceremony.

14. Dark grey lace-up jersey tunic dress by Vanessa Bruno.