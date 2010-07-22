Fashion Editor Style: Try These Fall Wardrobe Tips From The Pros

Working in the fashion industry is a little bit like looking into a crystal ball knowing what’s hot right now will simply not do. Instead, we’ve got to know what’s going to be hot seasons ahead of time. So when pondering what to wear for fall (yes, it’s that time already), there’s really no better source of inspiration than fashion industry insiders themselves.

We know what you’re thinking: Fall 2010 fashion week happened months ago. But trust us when ladies like Anna Dello Russo and Carine Roitfeld are strutting into the shows, they’re in a sartorial mindset that’s light years ahead of the game. Leopard on leopard and daytime sequins are just two looks we’ll be sporting for fall if the editors at Vogue Paris and Nippon have anything to say about it. What else should you be picking up on your next shopping trip? Click through the slideshow above to find out!

Related: Fall Must-Haves The 5 Pieces To Buy Now