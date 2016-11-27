How 5 STYLECASTER Editors Use Apples in the Kitchen

The bulk of apple-picking season may be over in most parts of the country, but apple cooking and baking season has just begun, since many orchards harvested apples that will be available all winter long. Apples aren’t just delicious and super-versatile to cook with, they’re also loaded with good-for-you properties like flu-fighting antioxidants, fiber, and phytonutrients.
If these recipes weren’t enough to satisfy your apple cravings, good news: STYLECASTER staffers love the fall fruit just as much as you do, and we’ve got a bunch of our own favorite ways to prepare them that might help inspire you. From smoothies and skillets to desserts, add these five editor favorites to your recipe bucket list.
Chicken, Apple, Sweet Potato, and Brussels Sprouts Skillet
"This one-pot meal is like fall in a dish, combining some of the season’s best veggies and fruit with a sprinkle of cinnamon for that cozy, autumnal comfort we all crave this time of year. The Granny Smith apple chunks cook down into soft, sweet morsels that serve as the perfect foil to the other rustic, savory ingredients. Bonus: it’s also Paleo and Whole 30–approved, so you don’t have to bust your diet to enjoy this satisfyingly filling dinner." –Cristina Velocci, Managing Editor
Apple Slices with Nut Butter, Coconut, Walnuts, and Chocolate Chips
"What's easier—and healthier—than apples as a snack? I like to chop mine up and top them with sweet, crunchy combos like toasted almond slivers and maple syrup, or nut butter and chocolate chips. Yum!" –Susan Kaplow, Chief Content Officer
Vegan Apple Crisp
"This is my own special recipe for vegan, gluten-free, GLITTERY apple crisp. I am the worst chef EVER but I haven’t killed anyone yet with this. How ‘bout dem apples?!" –Christina Grasso, Social Media Manager
Main Ingredients
4-5 cups peeled, cored, chopped apples
½ teaspoon ground nutmeg
½ teaspoon ground cinnamon
½ tsp ground ginger
1 tablespoon pure maple syrup or agave
1 splash of lemon juice
1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
½ teaspoon almond extract
Crumble Ingredients
½ cup almond flour
½ cup gluten-free flour
½ cup gluten free oats
½ cup walnuts, chopped
1 tsp nutmeg
1 tsp cinnamon
¼ tsp sea salt
1/3 cup coconut oil
2 tbsp pure maple syrup
1 tbsp edible glitter
Instructions
Preheat oven to 375F. Mix your apples in a bowl with your lemon juice, and then add in maple syrup, nutmeg, ginger, cinnamon, almond extract, and vanilla. Throw above mixture into a “greased” (I use coconut oil) 9x9 pan. Spread evenly. In a separate bowl, mix flour, oats, salt, walnuts, spices, maple syrup, and coconut oil together. Toss your crumbles on top of your apples. Drizzle maple syrup on top if you’re feeling fancy.
Bake 30-40 minutes. Make sure it doesn’t catch on fire. Now, remove it from the oven with a mitt and sprinkle glitter on top. Ta-da!
Green Apple Smoothie
"When I'm not making milkshakes and alcoholic concoctions in my blender, I'll use it for more traditional drinks, like superfood smoothies. This Detoxifying Green Apple Smoothie recipe is ideal—it has the tartness of apple and lemon, the freshness of cucumber, and a hint of sweetness from raw honey. I immediately feel healthier after sipping it." –Hannah Hickok, Lifestyle Editor
One-Pan Baked Fall Veggies
"This is one of my favorite side dishes EVER—it’s so simple and delicious and just tastes like pure fall. It’s perfect served with roast or pan-seared chicken." –Hilary George-Parkin, Fashion Editor
Ingredients
1 butternut squash, medium diced
1 apple (I like Gala or Pink Lady), medium diced
2 yukon gold potatoes, medium diced
1 shallot, sliced
1 bunch of fresh sage, minced
High-temp oil (I use avocado oil)
Maple syrup (optional; recommended if in the presence of Canadians)
Instructions
Preheat the oven to 450 degrees. Toss the squash and potatoes in oil (and a bit of syrup if you’re using it) and season with salt, pepper, and half of the sage, and spread evenly on a foil-lined baking sheet. Roast for 16 to 18 minutes. While that’s roasting, toss the apple and shallot in the same mixture, then add them to the pan and stick it back in the oven for another 10 or so minutes, until everything is browned and softened. Enjoy!
