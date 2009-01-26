‘EDIT’ Concession at TOPSHOP

I recently reported a rumor about TOPSHOP to you and I’m so happy to confirm that it is true. Beginning February, TOPSHOP’s Oxford Circus store will host ‘EDIT’ a pop-up boutique showcasing a collective of young international designers. The concept-collection will be available exclusively at TOPSHOP for a limited 8 week period and will launch in two separate phases, both available for 4 weeks.

‘Edit is a truly international mix of designers; from Columbia to Berlin and beyond. All very individual but linked by an attitude to fashion, one which is boldly influenced at street level…We know our customers will love this most directional of collectives.’ Antonia O’Malley, Topshop Concessions.

The rollout is pretty enticing.

Phase 1: February 15th – March 15th

KTZ – UK – remember the swan skirt that Bjork work several years ago? Marjan Pejoski designed that and her name has been etched in my head ever since.

Nakkna – Sweden

Elton and Jacobsen – Norway

Wear It For The boy – Denmark

Diana Orving – Sweden

Resterods – Sweden

Marios – Italy

Phase 2: March 15th – April 15th

White Trumpet – London/Paris

Camilla Norrback – Sweden

Starstyling – Berlin

Grey Ant – LA

Seneca RIsing – LA

Warmi – Colombia