Found: The Ultimate Dream Bag for ’90s Girls

If you grew up in the 1990s—or, hell, even if you’ve just caught the wave of nostalgia pervading pop culture right now—you probably have fond memories of watching game-show contestants on TV get buckets of neon-green goo dumped on their heads. First introduced in 1979, Nickelodeon’s slime became a defining part of the network, popping up on sketch-comedy programs, cartoons, game shows, and the Kids’ Choice Awards, where you could watch everyone from Justin Bieber to Heidi Klum get soaked in the stuff on stage.

Iconic though it may be, however, slime seems like an unlikely inspiration for a luxury handbag—but then again, Edie Parker doesn’t exactly traffic in the typical. The accessories brand, known for its colorful acrylic clutches emblazoned with names, loud patterns, and words like “Cheers!,” “Dope,” and “Wild Thing,” just launched a collaboration with Nickelodeon featuring the green goo, to be sold at New York City concept store STORY as a part of their current theme, called “Remember When,” celebrating—what else?—the ’90s.

Founder and creative director Brett Heyman says that she jumped at the chance to riff off the kids’ network’s most memorable programs. “I remember watching ‘Rugrats’ with my little brother growing up, so we gave it a lot of thought and kicked around some ideas,” she says, recalling one with a geometric pattern based on Chuckie Finster’s glasses—”I thought that was good, but it was a little too subtle—and we’re not always such a subtle brand.”

In the end, slime won out, resulting in two clutches—one white and one black—featuring the dripping goo rendered in pearlescent green and glow-in-the-dark acrylic, respectively—both a whole lot chicer than getting a bucket of the stuff dumped on your head.

For a limited time, you can pick up the exclusive goods on NeimanMarcus.com, or if you’re in NYC, stop by STORY any time before September 25 to see the clutches—along with Nick-inspired pieces by Alexis Bittar, Alice + Olivia, and more—in person.