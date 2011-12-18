Edible Fashion For The Stylish Foodie

You know that wonderful feeling you get when you find the perfect pair of shoes or sink your teeth into a scrumptious pink cupcake? Well, have you ever thought that melding the magic of fashion with the deliciousness of food might just be the world’s best combo? If so, then you’ll definitely be excited to check out these stylish edible finds.
From corn flakes gone Gucci to fries that hail from the land of the Birkin bag, there’s a little something for everyone. So this weekend spend a little less on leather and a little more on frosting, ’cause a true fashionista knows that style knows no boundries.
Click through the slideshow above for our favorite designer treats!
Start a meal off right with a Burberry McDonald's burger and end it with the perfect finish: a Paul Smith sundae.
Photo Credit: Design Runway
There is no better example of fashion-meets-food than Karl Lagerfeld's Diet Coke bottles.
Photo Credit: Perfectly Polished
If only Gucci cereal had been around when we were kids ... it would have been a lot easier to get up for school.
Photo Credit: Thaeger
It's rare that we find a dessert that we would rather wear than eat. Leave it to Bergdorf Goodman to get the job done.
Photo Credit: Eat Me Daily
Who wouldn't want to eat a cake inspired by Stella McCartney's spring/summer 2012 collection?
Photo Credit: Carolinas Couture
Finally a version of the McDonald's fries that I can get on board with.
Photo Credit: Trend Hunter
Thanks to Louis Vuitton, cupcakes just got a whole lot sweeter.
Photo Credit: Buzz Feed
We're pretty sure we're not the only ones who want to ring in the new year with some Chanel bubbly.
Photo Credit: Sip Chat Chow