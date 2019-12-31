StyleCaster
17 Glitter-Filled Recipes for New Year’s Eve You Can Make Right Now

Photo: Sugar Hero.

I’m sure you’re well on your way to planning a great New Year’s Eve party, but do you know what you’re missing? Edible glitter recipes. Sure, you probably know that edible glitter exists, but I’m guessing you haven’t gone out and bought yourself any—and you surely haven’t thought to check out every dessert imaginable with the stuff.

To make sure that your New Year’s Eve party sparkles, we’ve rounded up some tasty and beautiful edible glitter recipes that anyone can make. You’ll need to start by buying edible glitter, which you can order online here. Then it’s pretty much just a matter of picking which treat is your favorite.

Now before you sprinkle those tabletops with confetti, peruse the list below and pick out a few edible glitter recipes to make your New Year’s Eve party shine.

STYLECASTER | Glitter-Filled Recipes for New Year's Eve | Glitter Donuts

Super Weddings.

Glitter Donuts

You really don’t need to cook anything to make gorgeous glitter donuts. Just buy a box at the grocery store or a local bakery, then dip ’em in edible glitter!

STYLECASTER | Glitter-Filled Recipes for New Year's Eve | Glitter Ball Cookies

Martha Stewart.

Glitter Ball Cookies

Use whatever combination of edible glitter and colored sanding sugar you want to decorate these fun glitter ball cookies.

STYLECASTER | Glitter-Filled Recipes for New Year's Eve | Lemony Slice and Bakes

Bon Appetit.

Lemony Slice and Bakes

If your party is going to be a little more subdued, skip the bright colors and go for these sparkly white lemon cookies instead.

STYLECASTER | Glitter-Filled Recipes for New Year's Eve | Painted Sugar Cookies

Bon Appetit.

Painted Sugar Cookies

mWant to turn any old sugar cookie into the sparkly masterpiece of your dreams? Try these painted sugar cookies.

STYLECASTER | Glitter-Filled Recipes for New Year's Eve | Glittering Lemon Sandwich Cookies

Epicurious.

Glittering Lemon Sandwich Cookies

These sparkly sandwich cookies are tiny, so be sure to make a whole bunch.

STYLECASTER | Glitter-Filled Recipes for New Year's Eve | Gold 'n' Silver Cookies

P.S. I Made This.

Gold ‘n’ Silver Cookies

Painted nilla wafers are an easy, festive addition to any spread.

STYLECASTER | Glitter-Filled Recipes for New Year's Eve | Pink Champagne Cake Pops

Sweetapolita.

Pink Champagne Cake Pops

What better to serve with Champagne than glitter-topped Champagne cake pops?

STYLECASTER | Glitter-Filled Recipes for New Year's Eve | Gluten-Free Chocolate Glitter Cookies

Canadian Baker.

Gluten-Free Chocolate Glitter Cookies

These sparkling chocolate cookies are gluten-free but glitter-filled.

STYLECASTER | Glitter-Filled Recipes for New Year's Eve | Champagne Cupcakes

52 Kitchen Adventures.

Champagne Cupcakes

Bonus points for baking these Champagne cupcakes in shiny or glittery muffin cups.

STYLECASTER | Glitter-Filled Recipes for New Year's Eve | Glitter Frosting Cupcakes

DIY Cozy Home.

Glitter Frosting Cupcakes

Make a bowl of glitter frosting, then just go ahead and slather it on every dessert you can think of.

STYLECASTER | Glitter-Filled Recipes for New Year's Eve | Glitter Lollipops

Pop Cosmo.

Glitter Lollipops

Frankly, these gorgeous lollipops double as table decor.

STYLECASTER | Glitter-Filled Recipes for New Year's Eve | Berries and Glitter Popsicles

The Crepes of Wrath.

Berries and Glitter Popsicles

Keep these glitter popsicles in the freezer, then break them out as a sparkly midnight surprise.

STYLECASTER | Glitter-Filled Recipes for New Year's Eve | The Golden Girl Cocktail

A Beautiful Mess.

The Golden Girl Cocktail

Is Champagne a little too traditional for your NYE party? Go for this sparkly, sweet Golden Girl cocktail.

STYLECASTER | Glitter-Filled Recipes for New Year's Eve | Glitter Popcorn

1 Fine Cookie.

Glitter Popcorn

Glitter popcorn might be the last thing you think of to serve at a party, but trust me that it’ll be a hit.

STYLECASTER | Glitter-Filled Recipes for New Year's Eve | Glitter Truffles

Sugar Hero.

Glitter Truffles

Glitter and chocolate? Sign me up.

STYLECASTER | Glitter-Filled Recipes for New Year's Eve | Rose Water Glitter Cake

Spoon Fork Bacon.

Rose Water Glitter Cake

The subtle sparkle of this rose water cake won’t bling out your table, but it’ll definitely add a little something.

STYLECASTER | Glitter-Filled Recipes for New Year's Eve | Shimmery Liqueur

The Flavor Bender.

Shimmery Liqueur

With a few bottles of shimmery liqueur on the table, any cocktail can sparkle.

