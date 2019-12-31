17 Glitter-Filled Recipes for New Year’s Eve You Can Make Right Now

Scroll To See More Images

I’m sure you’re well on your way to planning a great New Year’s Eve party, but do you know what you’re missing? Edible glitter recipes. Sure, you probably know that edible glitter exists, but I’m guessing you haven’t gone out and bought yourself any—and you surely haven’t thought to check out every dessert imaginable with the stuff.

To make sure that your New Year’s Eve party sparkles, we’ve rounded up some tasty and beautiful edible glitter recipes that anyone can make. You’ll need to start by buying edible glitter, which you can order online here. Then it’s pretty much just a matter of picking which treat is your favorite.

Now before you sprinkle those tabletops with confetti, peruse the list below and pick out a few edible glitter recipes to make your New Year’s Eve party shine.

Glitter Donuts

You really don’t need to cook anything to make gorgeous glitter donuts. Just buy a box at the grocery store or a local bakery, then dip ’em in edible glitter!

Glitter Ball Cookies

Use whatever combination of edible glitter and colored sanding sugar you want to decorate these fun glitter ball cookies.

Lemony Slice and Bakes

If your party is going to be a little more subdued, skip the bright colors and go for these sparkly white lemon cookies instead.

Painted Sugar Cookies

mWant to turn any old sugar cookie into the sparkly masterpiece of your dreams? Try these painted sugar cookies.

Glittering Lemon Sandwich Cookies

These sparkly sandwich cookies are tiny, so be sure to make a whole bunch.

Gold ‘n’ Silver Cookies

Painted nilla wafers are an easy, festive addition to any spread.

Pink Champagne Cake Pops

What better to serve with Champagne than glitter-topped Champagne cake pops?

Gluten-Free Chocolate Glitter Cookies

These sparkling chocolate cookies are gluten-free but glitter-filled.

Champagne Cupcakes

Bonus points for baking these Champagne cupcakes in shiny or glittery muffin cups.

Glitter Frosting Cupcakes

Make a bowl of glitter frosting, then just go ahead and slather it on every dessert you can think of.

Glitter Lollipops

Frankly, these gorgeous lollipops double as table decor.

Berries and Glitter Popsicles

Keep these glitter popsicles in the freezer, then break them out as a sparkly midnight surprise.

The Golden Girl Cocktail

Is Champagne a little too traditional for your NYE party? Go for this sparkly, sweet Golden Girl cocktail.

Glitter Popcorn

Glitter popcorn might be the last thing you think of to serve at a party, but trust me that it’ll be a hit.

Glitter Truffles

Glitter and chocolate? Sign me up.

Rose Water Glitter Cake

The subtle sparkle of this rose water cake won’t bling out your table, but it’ll definitely add a little something.

Shimmery Liqueur

With a few bottles of shimmery liqueur on the table, any cocktail can sparkle.