Edgy Romanticism: A Fall Fashion Editorial

For fall, we’re all about edgy romanticism. We looked to photographer William Garrett to play around with girly dresses mixed with structured pieces. Take a look!
Photographer: William Garrett
Fashion Director: Anat Dychtwald
Production: Anat Dychtwald
Make Up Artist: Jessica Mejia, Stella Creative Artists
Hair Stylist: Alex James Fairbairn
Model: Lola McDonnel @Storm Models
Photo Assistant: Daniel Graham Hack