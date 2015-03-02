See the First Photo of Eddie Redmayne as a Transgender Woman in ‘The Danish Girl’

Fresh off a huge Oscar win, Eddie Redmayne is making headlines yet again as the first photos from his upcoming film, The Danish Girl were unveiled last week.

In this new film, set to be released in early 2016, Eddie is playing 1930s transgendered painter Lili Elbe. The movie is based on David Ebershoff’s novel of the same name and is directed by Tom Hooper—who also directed Redmayne in “Les Miserables.”

Just last year, Jared Leto won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for his role as a transgendered woman in Dallas Buyers Club, and there has already been early Oscar buzz circling around The Danish Girl. If Eddie displays the same acting chops that he did in The Theory of Everything, we wouldn’t be surprised if he wins back-to-back Oscars for Best Actor, a feat only achieved by five other actors and actresses, including Tom Hanks and Audrey Hepburn.

We’ve been fans of Eddie since his days as a Burberry model and can’t wait to see how his career unfolds now that he is an Oscar awarded actor. We get the sense that The Danish Girl is a great way to follow up The Theory of Everything and a very clear way to tell the world that Eddie Redmayne is here to stay.