Eddie Murphy’s Out As Oscars Host: 3 Picks To Replace Him

Well, this is a doozy. A day after producer Brett Ratner (the man responsible for the Rush Hour series/debacle) resigned from the job as Oscar producer following his off-color homophobic remark at a screening of his new film (which stars Eddie Murphy) Tower Heist, scheduled host Murphy is following suit. I guess BFFs do stick together in La La Land.

Anyway, the most important part of all of this is: WHO will host the Academy Awards? Last year’s dynamic hosting duo James Franco and Anne Hathaway left much to be desired, even though Anne was lovely in Lanvin thanks to the all-powerful goddess of Oscar fashion, Seorita Rachel Zoe. I’ve compiled a list of three people — all in different categories — who I think would fit the bill. Keep an open mind, please.

The Traditional Choice

BRING. BACK. WHOOPI. Yes, I’m talking about Whoopi Goldberg. She’s hosted the show numerous times, and I’d be lying if I didn’t think she was absolutely hilarious. Additionally, I think she would have a fresh perspective on the films that are sure to be nominated, and the insane pop culture events that have gone on in the last year. She’s also the shining beacon of hope on The View, and has proven herself to be a more than formidable hostess with the mostest. Plus, I’m still holding out for a live performance of one of her classic Sister Act songs.

The Dark Horse

Okay, so this is a wild card. But I’m serious. Considering this: Charlie Sheen. Ourfavorite winning warlock has actually proven that he can get his act together, and that he’s f*cking hilarious. He stole the show various times on his own Friar’s Club Roast, and was more than a good sport when people poked fun at his many, many indiscretions. Plus, he’s Hollywood royalty. The real reason why every A-list celebrity didn’t speak out when he was going insane is because they all have stories about indulging in drugs and debauchery with him. He knows all. A true boss. He’ll be down, but he’ll never be out.

The Comedian

The Oscars have a longstanding tradition of choosing a comedian as a host, so why not Chelsea Handler? And don’t use her mixed reviews for her 2010 VMAs hosting gig against me! As I previously mentioned, it’s been a seriously, seriously bizarre year for pop culture, and who else comments on that better than Chelsea? Plus, her outfits would totally kill it. And considering she just allegedly broke up with her hot hotelier boyfriend Andre Balazs, her arm candy on the red carpet would be BANANAS. (How hot would it be if she and 50 Cent did a repeat?)

What do you guys think?