Eddie Borgo Taps Another Fashion Superstar For Ads

Eddie Borgo is so down with the street style staples. After a seriously beautiful representation of ELLE‘s Kate Lanphear last season, and Lauren Santo Domingo, and Vanessa Traina in prior campaigns, SS11 is all about Italia Giovanna Battaglia in particular. The gorgeous Fashion Director of Vogue Gioiello met Borgo, where else, but a press appointment (these people do more than get their pics taken and go to Fashion Weeks).

Eddie explained, Giovanna was very much in my head when I was designing the spring collection. She loves jewelry and is not afraid to pile it on. She also, in her own way, is an example of high-end meets street. Keegan Singh styled the shoot and it’s a perfect mix of Giovanna’s regal beauty and Borgo’s edgy steeze.

Any other Tommy Ton girls you’d like to see next time?