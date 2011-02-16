Eddie Borgo to Design Mens

It’s fair to admit that sometimes I get a little jealous of mens fashion. It’s just so easy for them to look effortlessly stylish. But then I remember that girls really do have more fun. I mean, we have fun lacy lingerie, pretty makeup, and most importantly jewelry all on our side.

Well, WWD announced today that one of our favorite jewelers Eddie Borgo is expanding with a mens line, so basically now they have it all. Borgo’s collection will feature 15 sterling silver pieces priced from $70 to $200 wholesale. Most of the inspiration will remain the same- think rock ‘n’ roll, spikes, and studs.

According to Borgo, “The shapes are very easy and simple, things men can wear every day,” he said. “I didn’t want them to be statement fashion pieces, which I think is more in line with the women’s [collection].”

Good thinking. There’s something about men and statement jewelry that just doesn’t mesh.

In the meantime, shop Eddie Borgo in StyleCaster’s Shop.