Want: A Rose Gold Pyramid Cuff From Eddie Borgo

What: An 18-karat rose gold-plated cuff featuring designer Eddie Borgo’s signature punk-rock pyramids.

Why: This modern, easy-to-slip-on style will add street cred to any look, while still being delicate enough to wear at work or out on the town.

How: Wear the accessory on its own to infuse a feminine ensemble with a little edge. If you’re going for more of a rock-and-roll vibe, add the cuff to an arm-party of bracelets and team with a leather top with denim cut-offs or boyfriend jeans.

Eddie Borgo Large Pyramid Cuff in Rose Gold, $250; at Bergdorf Goodman