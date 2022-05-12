EDC Tickets Are Still on Sale—Here’s How to Get Last-Minute Tickets For a Massive Discount

If you’ve never seen DJs like Tiesto, Zedd and Alesso live, you may want to know where to buy EDC tickets and whether there are any deals to see one of the biggest raves in America on a budget.
EDC—also known as Electric Daisy Carnival—is the largest electronic dance music festival in North America. The event hosts two festivals a year in Las Vegas, Nevada, and Orlando, Florida. EDC started as a one-day festival in 1991 before expanding to two days in 2009 and three days in 2011. In 2015, EDC reported more than 400,000 attendees over the three days, which averaged to around 134,000 per day. In 2018, EDC Las Vegas expanded the festival to include an on-site camping experience similar to the Coachella Valley and Music Arts Festival.
As of recent, the festival features eight stages—each with a specific genre of electronic dance music, 18 carnival rides and four ferris wheels. Genres of electronic dance music seen at EDM include house, techno, drum and bass, and dubstep. The festival has also seen dozens of A-list electronic dance producers and DJs perform, such as Armin van Buuren, Calvin Harris, Diplo, Alesso, Dillon Francis, Martin Garrix, Zedd, Afrojack, Seven Lions, NGHTMRE, Yellow Claw, and Tiësto.
If you’ve never been to the Electric Daisy Carnival before, 2022 is the year to go, with performers like Grimes, Zedd, Alesso and Tiësto. So where can fans buy EDC tickets? Read on for how to get EDC tickets to this year’s festival and for a massive discount.
Where to buy EDC tickets
Where can one buy EDC Tickets? EDC ticket went on sale on electricdaisycarnival.com. General Admission tickets ranged from $189.99, with a $20 deposit, to $269.99, with a $20 deposit. VIP tickets started from $389.99, with a $20 deposit, to $1,049. With EDC not too far away, most tickets to the Las Vegas festival are sold out on EDC’s website.
While most EDC tickets are sold out on the EDC site, they’re still on sale on trusted resale sites like Stub Hub and Vivid Seats, which offers $15 off of orders of $125 or more with the code SC15—a 12 percent savings, and Ticketmaster. Read on for how to buy EDC tickets so you don’t miss this year’s Electric Daisy Carnivals.
EDC Tickets on Stub Hub
- Visit Stubhub.com and search for “EDC“
- Select EDC Las Vegas (May 20 to May 22) or EDC Orlando (November 11 to November 13)
- To filter your options, check off fields for Sort By Lowest Price, Best Value and Best Seats in the sidebar
- Create or sign into your account, check out and enjoy EDC 2022!
EDC Tickets on Vivid Seats
- Visit Vividseats.com and search for “EDC“
- Select EDC Las Vegas (May 20 to May 22) or EDC Orlando (November 11 to November 13)
- Select Find Tickets
- To sort by price, click either “Sort by Price” in the top bar or toggle the price scale to the range you want to buy from.
- For $15 off of $125 or more, use the code SC15 at checkout
- Create or sign into your account, check out and enjoy EDC 2022!
EDC Tickets on Ticketmaster
- Visit Ticketmaster.com and search for “EDC“
- Select EDC Las Vegas (May 20 to May 22) or EDC Orlando (November 11 to November 13)
- Select See Tickets
- To sort by price, click either “Lowest Price” or slide the price scale to see tickets within your range
- Check out and enjoy EDC 2022!
When is EDC 2022?
When is EDC 2022? There are two Electric Daisy Carnivals in 2022: EDC Las Vegas from May 20, 2022, to May 22, 2022, and EDC Orlando from November 11, 2022, to November 13, 2022.
Where is EDC 2022?
Where is EDC? EDC Las Vegas will be held at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas, Nevada. The venue is a 1,200-acre complex for motorsports racing that’s located 15 miles northeast of the Las Vegas Strip. EDC Orlando will be held at Tinker Field in Orlando, Florida. The venue is an outdoor baseball stadium named after Baseball Hall of Famer Joe Tinker and is located in the West Lakes neighborhoods of downtown Orlando.
What is the EDC Las Vegas 2022 lineup?
What is the EDC 2022 lineup? See below for this year’s Electric Daisy Festival Las Vegas lineup, and which day each artist is performing.
Friday, May 20, 2022
- Acraze
- Adrenalize
- Alan Walker
- Alix Perez B2B Imanu
- Ann Clue
- Armnhmr
- Audiofreq
- Code Black & Toneshifterz Presents: 3 Blokes
- Autograf
- Ben Bohmer (Live)
- Black V Neck
- Boris Brejcha
- Capozzi
- Cat Dealers
- Charlotte De Witte
- Chris Lake
- Cosmic Gate
- Darren Styles
- Deadly Guns
- Dennis Cruz
- Diesel
- Doctor P B2B Funtcase (Classics Set)
- Dom Dolla
- Erica Prydz
- Evan Giia
- Fallen B2B Richter Fisher
- G Jones
- Gabriel & Dresden
- Ganja White Night
- Gem & Tauri
- Gigantic Nghtmre
- Giuseppe Ottaviani Live 3.0
- Honey Dijon
- Hugel
- Ilan Bluestone
- Jauz: Off the Deep End
- Jayda G
- Jessica Audiffred
- John O’Callaghan
- Jorza
- JSTJR
- K?D
- Kai Wachi
- LLLLNNNN
- LNY TNZ
- Macky Gee
- Mad Dog
- Madeon (DJ Set)
- Mary Droppinz
- Matroda B2B Bleu Clair
- Meduza
- Mr. Brooks
- Nitepunk
- Nitti Gritti BDB Wuki
- Nora En Pure
- Nostalgix
- Omar Santana
- Porter Robinson (DJ Set)
- Pretty Pink
- Redlight
- Riot Ten
- Seven Lions
- Sinopoli B2B Danyelino
- Soren
- Sub Focus & Wilkinson Present: Portals
- Svdden Death
- Tale of Us
- Tempo Giuesto
- Testpilot
- Timmy Trumpet
- Tinlicker
- Tnt
- Tweekacore
- Uniiqu3
- Volac
- Westend
- Whipped Cream
- Xijaro & Pitch
Saturday, May 21, 2022
- 1991
- A-Trak
- AC Slater B2B Chris Lorenzo
- Air2Earth
- Alesso
- Aly & Fila
- Alyx Ander
- Atrix
- Audien
- Bear Grillz B2B Kompany
- Biscits
- Blossom
- Blunts & Blondes
- Borgore
- Chapter & Verse
- Charlotte De Witte
- CID
- Cloonee
- Craig Connelly
- Crime Family
- Da Tweekaz
- David Guetta and Morten Present: Future Rave
- Delta Heavy B2B Muzz
- Deorro
- DJ Snake
- Dot
- Duck Sauce
- Enrico Sangiuliano
- Excision (Detox Set)
- Ferry Corsten
- Fjaak (DJ Set)
- Fury B2B Nightstalker with MC Dino
- Getter B2B Space Laces
- Grimes (DJ Set)
- Honeyluv
- Hulk Gang (4B + Valentino Khan)
- Hybrid Mind
- Hate Models
- Indira Paganotto
- Jai Wolf
- James Hype
- Jason Ross
- Jauz
- Joseph Cabriati
- Joshy
- Junkie Kid B2B Geo
- Kasablanca
- Kaskada and Deadmau5 Present KX5
- Kayzo
- Khromata
- Kream
- Lab Group
- Lil Texas
- Link
- LP Giobbi
- LP Giobbi B2B Born Dirty
- Majestic
- Marauda
- Matroda
- Matt Fax
- Mitis
- Onyvaa
- Paul Van Dyk
- Qrion
- Radical Redemption
- Rob Gee
- Ruben de Ronde
- Sidepiece
- So Tuff So Cute
- Sound Rush
- Subtronics
- Sub Zero Project
- Talon
- Taylor Torrence
- Tiesto
- Vini Vici
- Vintage Culture
- Warface
- Yellow Claw
Sunday, May 22, 2022
- A-Trak B2B Craze
- A.M.C.
- Adam Beyer
- Alok
- Andrew Rayel
- Anfisa Letyago
- Armin Van Buuren
- ATB
- ATDusk
- Atliens
- Avision
- Ben Nicky Presents Xtreme
- Bijou B2B Habstrak
- Coco & Breezy
- D-Sturb
- Darksiderz
- Deborah De Luca
- Deeper Purpose
- Definitive B2B Replicant
- Dillon Frances
- DJ Anime
- DJ Isaac
- Dom Dolla
- Dr Phunk
- Eprom
- Excision
- Headhunterz
- Hpnotic B2B Lucky Rabbit
- Ilario Alicante
- Illenium
- Imanbek
- Joel Corry
- John Summit
- Kami
- Kaskade Redux
- Lady Faith
- Lee Foss
- Level Up
- Liquid Stranger
- Lucati
- Luttrell
- Manolo
- Marlo
- Martin Ikin
- Mat Zo
- Moore Kismet
- Ms. Mada
- Nostalgix B2B Wenzday
- Partiboi69
- Renegade System
- Rezz
- Richi Hawtin
- Rusko
- Sam Dievine
- San Holo
- Schala
- Shiba San
- Subtronic B2B Boogie T
- Tchami
- Tritonal
- Tsha
- Vintage Culture B2B James Hype
- Virtual Riot
- Wade
- Wax Motif
- Wenzday
- Westend
- Wildstylez
- Yolanda Be Cool
- Zedd
- Zeds Dead
- Zzhu
- Zomboy
