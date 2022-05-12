EDC Tickets Are Still on Sale—Here’s How to Get Last-Minute Tickets For a Massive Discount

If you’ve never seen DJs like Tiesto, Zedd and Alesso live, you may want to know where to buy EDC tickets and whether there are any deals to see one of the biggest raves in America on a budget.

EDC—also known as Electric Daisy Carnival—is the largest electronic dance music festival in North America. The event hosts two festivals a year in Las Vegas, Nevada, and Orlando, Florida. EDC started as a one-day festival in 1991 before expanding to two days in 2009 and three days in 2011. In 2015, EDC reported more than 400,000 attendees over the three days, which averaged to around 134,000 per day. In 2018, EDC Las Vegas expanded the festival to include an on-site camping experience similar to the Coachella Valley and Music Arts Festival.

As of recent, the festival features eight stages—each with a specific genre of electronic dance music, 18 carnival rides and four ferris wheels. Genres of electronic dance music seen at EDM include house, techno, drum and bass, and dubstep. The festival has also seen dozens of A-list electronic dance producers and DJs perform, such as Armin van Buuren, Calvin Harris, Diplo, Alesso, Dillon Francis, Martin Garrix, Zedd, Afrojack, Seven Lions, NGHTMRE, Yellow Claw, and Tiësto.

If you’ve never been to the Electric Daisy Carnival before, 2022 is the year to go, with performers like Grimes, Zedd, Alesso and Tiësto. So where can fans buy EDC tickets? Read on for how to get EDC tickets to this year’s festival and for a massive discount.

Where to buy EDC tickets

Where can one buy EDC Tickets? EDC ticket went on sale on electricdaisycarnival.com. General Admission tickets ranged from $189.99, with a $20 deposit, to $269.99, with a $20 deposit. VIP tickets started from $389.99, with a $20 deposit, to $1,049. With EDC not too far away, most tickets to the Las Vegas festival are sold out on EDC’s website.

While most EDC tickets are sold out on the EDC site, they’re still on sale on trusted resale sites like Stub Hub and Vivid Seats, which offers $15 off of orders of $125 or more with the code SC15—a 12 percent savings, and Ticketmaster. Read on for how to buy EDC tickets so you don’t miss this year’s Electric Daisy Carnivals.

EDC Tickets $150+ Buy Now

When is EDC 2022?

When is EDC 2022? There are two Electric Daisy Carnivals in 2022: EDC Las Vegas from May 20, 2022, to May 22, 2022, and EDC Orlando from November 11, 2022, to November 13, 2022.

Where is EDC 2022?

Where is EDC? EDC Las Vegas will be held at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas, Nevada. The venue is a 1,200-acre complex for motorsports racing that’s located 15 miles northeast of the Las Vegas Strip. EDC Orlando will be held at Tinker Field in Orlando, Florida. The venue is an outdoor baseball stadium named after Baseball Hall of Famer Joe Tinker and is located in the West Lakes neighborhoods of downtown Orlando.

What is the EDC Las Vegas 2022 lineup?

What is the EDC 2022 lineup? See below for this year’s Electric Daisy Festival Las Vegas lineup, and which day each artist is performing.

Friday, May 20, 2022

Acraze

Adrenalize

Alan Walker

Alix Perez B2B Imanu

Ann Clue

Armnhmr

Audiofreq

Code Black & Toneshifterz Presents: 3 Blokes

Autograf

Ben Bohmer (Live)

Black V Neck

Boris Brejcha

Capozzi

Cat Dealers

Charlotte De Witte

Chris Lake

Cosmic Gate

Darren Styles

Deadly Guns

Dennis Cruz

Diesel

Doctor P B2B Funtcase (Classics Set)

Dom Dolla

Erica Prydz

Evan Giia

Fallen B2B Richter Fisher

G Jones

Gabriel & Dresden

Ganja White Night

Gem & Tauri

Gigantic Nghtmre

Giuseppe Ottaviani Live 3.0

Honey Dijon

Hugel

Ilan Bluestone

Jauz: Off the Deep End

Jayda G

Jessica Audiffred

John O’Callaghan

Jorza

JSTJR

K?D

Kai Wachi

LLLLNNNN

LNY TNZ

Macky Gee

Mad Dog

Madeon (DJ Set)

Mary Droppinz

Matroda B2B Bleu Clair

Meduza

Mr. Brooks

Nitepunk

Nitti Gritti BDB Wuki

Nora En Pure

Nostalgix

Omar Santana

Porter Robinson (DJ Set)

Pretty Pink

Redlight

Riot Ten

Seven Lions

Sinopoli B2B Danyelino

Soren

Sub Focus & Wilkinson Present: Portals

Svdden Death

Tale of Us

Tempo Giuesto

Testpilot

Timmy Trumpet

Tinlicker

Tnt

Tweekacore

Uniiqu3

Volac

Westend

Whipped Cream

Xijaro & Pitch

Saturday, May 21, 2022

1991

A-Trak

AC Slater B2B Chris Lorenzo

Air2Earth

Alesso

Aly & Fila

Alyx Ander

Atrix

Audien

Bear Grillz B2B Kompany

Biscits

Blossom

Blunts & Blondes

Borgore

Chapter & Verse

Charlotte De Witte

CID

Cloonee

Craig Connelly

Crime Family

Da Tweekaz

David Guetta and Morten Present: Future Rave

Delta Heavy B2B Muzz

Deorro

DJ Snake

Dot

Duck Sauce

Enrico Sangiuliano

Excision (Detox Set)

Ferry Corsten

Fjaak (DJ Set)

Fury B2B Nightstalker with MC Dino

Getter B2B Space Laces

Grimes (DJ Set)

Honeyluv

Hulk Gang (4B + Valentino Khan)

Hybrid Mind

Hate Models

Indira Paganotto

Jai Wolf

James Hype

Jason Ross

Jauz

Joseph Cabriati

Joshy

Junkie Kid B2B Geo

Kasablanca

Kaskada and Deadmau5 Present KX5

Kayzo

Khromata

Kream

Lab Group

Lil Texas

Link

LP Giobbi

LP Giobbi B2B Born Dirty

Majestic

Marauda

Matroda

Matt Fax

Mitis

Onyvaa

Paul Van Dyk

Qrion

Radical Redemption

Rob Gee

Ruben de Ronde

Sidepiece

So Tuff So Cute

Sound Rush

Subtronics

Sub Zero Project

Talon

Taylor Torrence

Tiesto

Vini Vici

Vintage Culture

Warface

Yellow Claw

Sunday, May 22, 2022

A-Trak B2B Craze

A.M.C.

Adam Beyer

Alok

Andrew Rayel

Anfisa Letyago

Armin Van Buuren

ATB

ATDusk

Atliens

Avision

Ben Nicky Presents Xtreme

Bijou B2B Habstrak

Coco & Breezy

D-Sturb

Darksiderz

Deborah De Luca

Deeper Purpose

Definitive B2B Replicant

Dillon Frances

DJ Anime

DJ Isaac

Dom Dolla

Dr Phunk

Eprom

Excision

Headhunterz

Hpnotic B2B Lucky Rabbit

Ilario Alicante

Illenium

Imanbek

Joel Corry

John Summit

Kami

Kaskade Redux

Lady Faith

Lee Foss

Level Up

Liquid Stranger

Lucati

Luttrell

Manolo

Marlo

Martin Ikin

Mat Zo

Moore Kismet

Ms. Mada

Nostalgix B2B Wenzday

Partiboi69

Renegade System

Rezz

Richi Hawtin

Rusko

Sam Dievine

San Holo

Schala

Shiba San

Subtronic B2B Boogie T

Tchami

Tritonal

Tsha

Vintage Culture B2B James Hype

Virtual Riot

Wade

Wax Motif

Wenzday

Westend

Wildstylez

Yolanda Be Cool

Zedd

Zeds Dead

Zzhu

Zomboy

EDC 2022 tickets are available on Stub Hub and Vivid Seats. Use code SC15 on Vivid Seats for $15 off.

