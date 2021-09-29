Britney’s Head of Security Is Accused of Bugging Her Phone—Here’s How Much He Made From Her

If you watched Controlling Britney Spears, you may be curious about Edan Yemini’s net worth and how much he made as the head of Britney Spears’ security amid claims that his firm, Black Box Security, bugged her phone and recorded more than 180 hours of private conversations from a secret recording device placed in her bedroom.

Controlling Britney Spears, which premiered on Hulu With FX in September 2021, is the second part of The New York Times Presents documentary, Framing Britney Spears, which follows Britney’s conservatorship case and the #FreeBritney movement. Britney’s conservatorship was created in February 2008 and put Britney’s father, Jamie Spears, and a lawyer, Andrew Wallet, as the co-conservators over Britney’s estate and person.

The conservatorship came after Britney was hospitalized under a 5150 involuntary psychiatric hold when police arrived at her home and claimed that she had been under the influence of an unidentified substance. After Britney was admitted to a psychiatric ward, the California court placed her under a conservatorship, which gave Jamie and Wallet, who resigned in 2019, full control over her financial and personal decisions.

During a hearing in front of Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda J. Penny in June 2021, Britney accused her dad of controlling her and compared her conservatorship to “sex trafficking.” “The control he had over someone as powerful as me — he loved the control to hurt his own daughter 100,000 percent,” Britney said at the time. “He loved it. I packed my bags and went to that place. I worked seven days a week, no days off, which in California, the only similar thing to this is called sex trafficking. Making anyone work against their will, taking all their possessions away — credit card, cash, phone, passport — and placing them in a home where they work with the people who live with them.”

Who is Edan Yemini?

Edan Yemini is the chief executive and founder of Black Box Security, a security firm that Jamie hired to protect Britney after her conservatorship was created in 2008. According to Black Box Security‘s website, Edan served in the Israeli Special Forces and has experience in “consulting, strategic investigations and travel team management,” which led him to start Black Box Security. The website also notes that Yemini has more than 20 years of security experience and has led security details in more than 30 countries.

Black Box Security’s clients include the Kardashians, Miley Cyrus and Lana Del Rey, according to The New York Times. Radar Online reported in 2019 that Kris Jenner hired Yemini as her new bodyguard. “Kris is smart to have them protecting her and her famous family,” a source told the site at the time, referring to Edan has a “total badass.” The insider also claimed that Edan left his job as Britney’s head of security because she “doesn’t travel like she used to.”

In Controlling Britney Spears, Alex Vlasov a former Black Box Security employee who worked for nine year as an executive assistant and operations and cybersecurity manager, claimed that Yemini had him monitor Britney’s phone without her knowledge by mirroring her iCloud account on an iPad and an iPod. Vlasov also claimed that Edan had him encrypt Britney’s phone data—which included her text messages, FaceTime Calls, notes browser history and photos—to send to Jamie and Robin Greenhill, an employee at Tri Star Sports & Entertainment Group and the former business manager of Britney’s estate. “Her own phone and her own private conversations were used so often to control her,” Vlasov told The New York Times.

Vlasov, who supported his claims with emails, texts and audio recordings shown to The New York Times, claimed that the iPad allowed Jamie to monitor’s Britney’s texts with her mother, boyfriend, close friends and court-appointed lawyer. Vlasov also claimed that Yemini once gave him a USB drive and asked him to delete what was on it. On the drive was more than 180 hours of recordings from audio device that was secretly placed in Britney’s bedroom. Vlasov explained that he was asked to delete the USB’s data after a court investigator visited Britney for a periodic review in September 2016.

In a statement to The New York Times, Yemini’s lawyer denied that he broke any laws as Britney’s head of security. “Mr. Yemini and Black Box have always conducted themselves within professional, ethical and legal bounds, and they are particularly proud of their work in keeping Ms. Spears safe for many years,” the statement read.

Jamie’s lawyer also denied to The New York Times that any of his actions were outside the “parameters of authority” as Britney’s conservator. “All of his actions were well within the parameters of the authority conferred upon him by the court. His actions were done with the knowledge and consent of Britney, her court-appointed attorney, and/or the court. Jamie’s record as conservator — and the court’s approval of his actions — speak for themselves,” the statement read.

As for Britney, her lawyer, Mathew S. Rosengart, confirmed that Vlsaov’s claims about Yemini and Black Box Security will be “fully and aggressively investigated.” “Any unauthorized intercepting or monitoring of Britney’s communications — especially attorney-client communications, which are a sacrosanct part of the legal system — would represent a shameful violation of her privacy rights and a striking example of the deprivation of her civil liberties,” he said. “Placing a listening device in Britney’s bedroom would be particularly inexcusable and disgraceful, and corroborates so much of her compelling, poignant testimony,” Mr. Rosengart said. “These actions must be fully and aggressively investigated.”

How much did Edan Yemini make from Britney Spears’ conservatorship?

While Edan Yemini’s net worth is unclear, The New York Times reported that Black Box Security had billed Britney for more than $100,000 in 2014 to investigate and surveil her boyfriend at the time, David Lucano. Lucando told The New York Times that he was aware he was being followed by private investigator and had called the police twice because of dangerous tailing situations. He also told The New York Times that he believed he was a target by Britney’s team because he encouraged her to understand her legal rights under her conservatorship.

