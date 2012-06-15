Ed Westwick, Terry Richardson and a Mirrored Ceiling: Go BTS of the New Philipp Plein Campaign

What sounds like the makings of a dirty joke are actually the details of what went into the Fall/Winter 2012/2013 campaign for German designer Philipp Plein.

Starring TV bad boy Ed “Chuck” Westwick and French model Sabina Nait, the two PYTs manage to get quite cuddly in leather within a wall-to-wall mirrored room for who else but bad boy photographer Terry Richardson.

“For me, Terry Richardson is a very talented artist,” states the designer, according to Vogue Italia. “He reflects perfectly the brand’s spirit. He’s authentic and does what he likes. He always says what he’s really thinking. If something doesn’t work, it doesn’t work, and that’s it. Terry is all rock ’n’ roll!”

Living the hipster dream of getting to wear jeans and a flannel shirt to work each day, getting to wine and dine at the most exclusive shin digs 24/7 and taking photos of scantly clad, recently-turned-“legal” girls we guess is pretty “rock ‘n’ roll”, ain’t it?

Oh, and if some of you are wondering “won’t Terry be in the photos if it’s shot in a mirrored room?” — don’t worry because looks like Terry is supposed be in those images for the campaign. Looks like voyeurism is going to be a thing for the fall too, on top of lots of leather.

Be sure to check out a few behind-the-scenes photos from the Philipp Plein shoot in the gallery above as well as this BTS video down below:

[Feature image via Terry’s Diary]