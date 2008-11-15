Ed Westwick. Sigh.

Here’s a sneak peek of Ed Westwick’s upcoming ad campaign for K-Swiss, courtesy of New York magazine. Question: Am I the only girl out there who despises goody-two-shoes Dan Humphrey and lurrrrrves bad-ass Chuck Bass (that rhymes–see? He inspires poetry from me). I know, I know; I should have better taste/judgment in men by now, but there’s just something about that whole I’m-bad-on-the-outside-but-wounded-on-the-inside thing that gets me every single time. Gawd, I wish it wasn’t so. Alas, I probably still have another few years before I’m over the bad eggs, so in the meantime, I’ll just accept it and enjoy the slightly odd sensation of being jealous of a pair of white sneakers because of the intense brooding look Westwick is blessing them with. Sigh.