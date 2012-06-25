Ed Westwick Makes His Big Runway Debut in Milan

Ed Westwick is known for many things, but rocking the catwalk with the same fierceness of a legend like Linda Evangelista isn’t exactly one of them.

The brash bad-boy Brit pleasantly surprised us all this past weekend in Milan, where he headlined the Philipp Plein menswear show, as he was recently announced as the face of the brand. So far, we had only seen the sexy ad campaign (shot by Terry Richardson, naturally), so there was some skepticism regarding his runway debut. Lindsay Lohan was actually the face of Plein’s Spring 2012 campaign, so it’s clear the brand is going the celebrity route.

However, we have officially put all of our doubts aside because he did us proud — and most importantly did his Gossip Girl character, Chuck Bass, proud. Westwick does seem a bit off (frankly, it looks like he’s been hitting up the pub for beers and a lot of french fries during hiatus from filming), but his angular face and puppy dog eyes are certainly working for him on the modeling front.

Click through the gallery above for a look at Westwick’s Milan adventures, including a couple shots from the runway show and some behind-the-scenes action with Philipp Plein.