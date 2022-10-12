Ed Sheeran Tickets Are Now on Sale—Here’s How to Get Them Before They Sell Out & For a Discount

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

If you love songs like “Shape of You,” “Thinking Out Loud” and “The A Team,” you may want to know where to buy Ed Sheeran tickets to his Mathematics Tour to see all of your favorite tracks live.

Sheeran announced the North American leg of his + – = ÷ x Tour—pronounced “Mathematics Tour”—in October 2022 with opening acts Khalid, Russ, Dylan, Rosa Linn, Cat Burns and Maisie Peters. The tour starts at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, in early May 2023 and ends at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, in late September 2023. “North America, drop your tour stop in the comments! Big shout out to some of my favourite artists who’ll be joining me @thegr8khalid @russ @dyl.an @rosalinnmusic @catburns @maisiehpeters. Can’t wait to be back x” Sheeran wrote in an Instagram post at the time.

Sheeran debuted in 2011 in with his first single, “The A Team,” from his debut album, +, pronounced as Plus. Since then, the singer-songwriter has released five studio albums: 2011’s +; 2014’s x (pronounced as Multiply); 2017’s ÷ (pronounced as Divide); 2019’s No.6 Collaborations Project; and 2021’s = (pronounced as Equals.) Each of his albums after Plus reached number one on Billboard’s 200 chart. Sheeran has also scored 10 number-one singles on the UK Singles Chart including “Sing,” “Thinking Out Loud,” “Shape of You,” “Perfect” with Beyonce, “I Don’t Care” with Justin Bieber, “Beautiful People” with Khalid, “Take Me Back to London” with Stormzy, “Bad Habits,” “Shivers,” and “Merry Christmas” with Elton John.

But where can fans buy Ed Sheeran tickets to his + – = ÷ x Mathematics Tour? Read on for how to buy Ed Sheeran tickets before they sell out—and for a discount.

Where to buy Ed Sheeran tickets

Where can fans buy Ed Sheeran tickets to the + – = ÷ x Mathematics Tour. Ed Sheeran tickets to the + – = ÷ x Mathematics Tour went on sale in North American in October 2022 and sold out almost immediately. While Ed Sheeran tickets are almost sold out on Ticketmaster, they’re still on sale on trusted resale sites like StubHub and Vivid Seats, which offers $15 off of orders of $125 or more with the code SC15—a 12 percent savings. Read on for how to buy Ed Sheeran tickets so you don’t miss the + – = ÷ x Mathematics Tour.

Visit Stubhub.com and search for “Ed Sheeran“ Sort by Date, Distance and Price Select the Event Date of your choice To filter your options, check off fields for Sort By Lowest Price, Best Value and Best Seats in the sidebar Create or sign into your account, check out and enjoy the + – = ÷ x Mathematics Tour!

Visit Vividseats.com and search for “Ed Sheeran“ Filter by City to find performance dates in your area Select Find Tickets To sort by price, click either “Sort by Price” in the top bar or toggle the price scale to the range you want to buy from. For $15 off of $125 or more, use the code SC15 at checkout Create or sign into your account, check out and enjoy the + – = ÷ x Mathematics Tour!

Visit Ticketmaster.com and search for “ Ed Sheeran “ Select See Tickets on the event date of your choice To sort by price, click either “Lowest Price” or slide the price scale to see tickets within your range Check out and enjoy the + – = ÷ x Mathematics Tour!

What are Ed Sheeran’s Mathematics Tour dates?

What are Ed Sheeran’s Mathematics Tour dates? The + – = ÷ x Mathematics Tour will start in North America on May 6, 2023, at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, and end on September 23, 2023, at Sofi Stadium in Inglewood, California. See Ed Sheeran’s full Mathematics Tour dates below.

May 6, 2023 – AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, U.S.

May 13, 2023 – NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, U.S.

May 20, 2023 – Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, U.S.

May 27, 2023 – Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S.

June 3, 2023 – Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S.

June 10, 2023 – MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, U.S.

June 17, 2023 – Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada

June 24, 2023 – FedExField in Landover, Maryland, U.S.

July 1, 2023 – Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, U.S.

July 8, 2023 – Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, U.S.

July 15, 2023 – Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan, U.S.

July 22, 2023 – Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee, U.S.

July 29, 2023 – Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois, U.S.

August 5, 2023 – GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, U.S.

August 12, 2023 – U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S.

August 19, 2023 – Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado, U.S.

August 26, 2023 – Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington, U.S.

September 2, 2023 – BC Place in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada

September 9, 2023 – Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S.

September 16, 2023 – Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, U.S.

September 23, 2023 – Sofi Stadium in Inglewood, California, U.S.

Who are Ed Sheeran’s Mathematics Tour opening acts?

Who are Ed Sheeran’s Mathematics Tour opening acts? The opening acts for the + – = ÷ x Mathematics Tour’s North America leg include Khalid, Dylan, Rosa Linn, Cat Burns, Maisie Peters and Russ. See below for the Mathematics Tour dates each of Ed Sheeran’s opening acts will perform at.

Khalid

May 6, 2023 – AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, U.S.

May 13, 2023 – NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, U.S.

May 20, 2023 – Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, U.S.

May 27, 2023 – Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S.

June 3, 2023 – Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S.

June 10, 2023 – MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, U.S.

June 17, 2023 – Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada

June 24, 2023 – FedExField in Landover, Maryland, U.S.

July 1, 2023 – Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, U.S.

July 8, 2023 – Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, U.S.

July 15, 2023 – Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan, U.S.

July 22 – Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee, U.S.

July 29, 2023 – Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois, U.S.

August 5, 2023 – GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, U.S.

August 12, 2023 – U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S.

August 19, 2023 – Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado, U.S.

August 26, 2023 – Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington, U.S.

September 2, 2023 – BC Place in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada

Dylan

May 6, 2023 – AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, U.S.

May 13, 2023 – NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, U.S.

May 20, 2023 – Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, U.S.

May 27, 2023 – Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S.

June 3, 2023 – Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S.

June 10, 2023 – MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, U.S.

Rosa Linn

June 17, 2023 – Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada

June 24, 2023 – FedExField in Landover, Maryland, U.S.

July 1, 2023 – Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, U.S.

July 8, 2023 – Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, U.S.

July 15, 2023 – Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan, U.S.

Cat Burns

July 22, 2023 – Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee, U.S.

July 29, 2023 – Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois, U.S.

August 5, 2023 – GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, U.S.

August 12, 2023 – U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S.

August 19, 2023 – Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado, U.S

Maisie Peters

August 12, 2023 – U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S.

August 19, 2023 – Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado, U.S.

August 26, 2023 – Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington, U.S.

September 2, 2023 – BC Place in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada

September 9, 2023 – Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S.

September 16, 2023 – Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, U.S.

September 23, 2023 – Sofi Stadium in Inglewood, California, U.S.

Russ

September 9, 2023 – Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S.

September 16, 2023 – Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, U.S.

September 23, 2023 – Sofi Stadium in Inglewood, California, U.S.

What is Ed Sheeran’s Mathematics Tour set list?

What is Ed Sheeran’s Mathematics Tour set list? The + – = ÷ x Mathematics Tour won’t be known until his North American leg starts in May 2023, however, it’s expected that most of the set list will include songs from Sheeran’s fifth studio album, = also known as Equals, which was released on October 29, 2021. See below for the full track list on = by Ed Sheeran.

“Tides” “Shivers” “First Times” “Bad Habits” “Overpass Graffiti” “The Joker and the Queen” “Leave Your Life” “Collide” “2step” “Stop the Rain” “Love in Slow Motion” “Visiting Hours” “Sandman” “Be Right Now”

