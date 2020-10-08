Ed Sheeran’s Manager Just Called Princess Beatrice an ‘F—king Idiot’ For This Reason

Sword snafu. Ed Sheeran’s manager called Princess Beatrice an “idiot” for a sword incident that occurred in 2016. Don’t remember what happened? Here’s a recap:

In November 2016, The Sun reported that Princess Beatrice cut Sheeran’s face when she pretended to knight James Blunt with a ceremonial sword at a party at Royal Lodge, Windsor. Not knowing that Sheeran was behind her, Beatrice swung the sword, which cut him a few inches under his eye. After the incident, The Sun reports that Sheeran was rushed to the hospital for stitches. “He could’ve been blinded,” a source told The Sun at the time.

Fast foward to 2020, and Sheeran’s manager, Stuart Camp, said that he hasn’t “heard hide nor hair” from Beatrice since the incident. “I got quite protective over that because we’ve never publicly commented on it,” Camp, who’s worked with Sheeran since 2011, said on a recent episode of the “Straight Up” podcast.

He continued, “Certain people said, ‘Oh, you should lie and say it wasn’t her and say it was someone else.’ I said, ‘well, we’re not telling anyone anything. I’m not lying, just because someone’s a fucking idiot and they’ve been waving a sword around when you’re all drunk. It’s not safe!”

Camp went on to slam Beatrice for the accident, which took place at the same venue as the Princess’ wedding to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in July. “‘I know, we’ll get paralytic and take a sword off the wall and wave it around the room,'” he said. “When you hang out with those sort of circles you’re just asking for trouble aren’t you!”

In an interview with Shortlist magazine in March 2017, Blunt claimed that Sheeran cut himself—not Beatrice—at the party. “Ed was drunk, messing around, and he cut himself,” he said. “We made a fancy story up; people fell for it. It was very embarrassing.”

On The Graham Norton Show in January 2017, Sheeran remained mum when asked about how he got cut. “I can’t talk about it,” Sheeran said. I don’t know what will happen if I do!”

He continued, “I have no idea how it came out as there weren’t a lot of people there that night. For two weeks after, I had a huge gash on my face and would tell people I fell and then suddenly, the story came out.”