Ed Sheeran’s ‘Boat’ Lyrics Are A Sign of ‘Resiliency’—Read Them Here

If you’re keeping up with Ed Sheeran and want to know more about his latest album – or Subtract, look no further. We got you covered for the meaning of Ed Sheeran’s “Boat” lyrics.

– is Ed’s final album in his albums that revolved around having mathematical names. This album in particular was planned to be a stripped-down set with a majority of acoustic songs. With help from The National’ Aaron Dessner (who he was introduced to, none other than by bestie Taylor Swift), he crafted one of his rawest and vulnerable music to date.

In celebration of the release of the album and winning a court case where it was alleged that he plagiarised Marvin Gaye, Ed made a touching Instagram post. “I made this album as a way to make sense of things that go on inside my head, and immensely proud of it,” he wrote. “I woke up this morning and just felt lighter. Lighter that the album is in the world, and lighter that people are connecting with it on such a deep and meaningful level. The only thing I want from this album is that people feel something when they listen to it. It makes us all feel less alone when we realise our most embarrassing, darkest feelings are things that everyone goes through. I feel so grateful to have been able to work with @aarondessner on this project, he brought out a side of me I buried down, out of fear and fake bravado, and helped me create something that I know will be one of the most important albums in my discography for many reasons.”

Ed also revealed that he wrote even more songs in his sessions with Aaron Dessner. “It was very quickly seen that we were making two different things,” he said in a cover story with Rolling Stone. He went on to write an entirely separate second album with The National frontman. He’s already mixing that one, though he’s not sure when it will come out; he wants to give – a chance to breathe. “I have no goals for the record,” he says. “I just want to put it out.”

On working with him, the National musician told The Guardian, “He’s made giant pop records that are easy to criticise, but on a human and artistic level, he’s so gifted and lovely. It couldn’t have been more natural, fun and rewarding to feel him jumping off the cliff with me. Over time, I’ve tired of the ‘what’s cool?’ debate.”

So what does “Boat” by Ed Sheeran mean? Read more below to find out.

What does “Boat” by Ed Sheeran mean?

“Feeling at your lowest and wondering if you can get through it, basically,” he posted on his Instagram. “I wrote the song and finished it by the English seaside, which is, I think, very beautiful, but it is quite a bleak and cold place in winter. I was looking out at the sea and these crashing waves crashing down, and I sort of felt like that was a good metaphor of what was happening at the time with me. And that’s where the line ‘The waves won’t break my boat’ came from.”

“’Boat’ is the first song I wrote and finished for Subtract,” the “A-Team” singer said in a statement. “It’s where it all began, and a good way to kick off the album.”

Ed Sheeran “Boat” Lyrics

Here are Ed Sheeran’s “Boat” Lyrics, courtesy of Genius.

[Verse 1]

Came in for the embers

Stayed out for the breeze

I need to feel elements to remind me

There’s beauty when it’s bleak

[Pre-Chorus]

Stuck out long before lights down

Why do I breathe? Oh, I know

[Chorus]

The more that I love, the less that I feel

The times that I jumped never were real

They say that all scars will heal, but I know

Maybe I won’t

But the waves won’t break my boat

But the waves won’t brеak my boat

[Verse 2]

The stones crash on the boardwalk

Thе wind rush through the trees

I keep my eyes peeled

The memories always fall short

Of what we could’ve been

[Pre-Chorus]

Left out long before last call

What do I need? Oh, I know

[Chorus]

The more that I love, the less that I feel

The times that I jumped never were real

They say that all scars will heal, but I know

Maybe I won’t

But the waves won’t break my boat

But the waves won’t break my boat

[Bridge]

But the waves won’t break my boat

The waves won’t break my boat

[Chorus]

The more that I love, the less that I feel

The times that I jumped never were real

They say that all scars will heal, but I know

Maybe I won’t

And the waves won’t break my boat

