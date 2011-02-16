Ec~Oooh~Chic Enters Natural & Eco-Friendly Market

Ooohlala of Beverly Hills has entered the eco-friendly and natural market with their new spin-off collection, Ec~Oooh~Chic. The new collection includes three lines of bath and body products: Organic, All-Natural, and Natural. The Ec~Oooh~Chic Natural line is Paraben, TEA, and Sulfate-free, contains only FDA-approved coloring, and uses the highest quality fragrances and essential oils. The All-Natural line, on the other hand, is made from all natural ingredients and contains no added coloring. The Ec~Oooh~Chic Organic line is made from at least 70% Organic ingredients and fragranced with Certified 100% Organic Essential Oils. All three lines are designed to work wonders on your skin without any harsh chemicals, parabens, TEA’s or sulfates. Plus, as a fashionable tree-hugging company, all products are either recyclable or made from recyclable material.

Ec~Oooh~Chic Natural Line, Citrine Rose Hydrating Body Wash, $18.50; Nag Champa Brown Sugar Scrub,$ 22.50; Citrine Rose Luxurious Body Lotion, $19.75; Papaya-Pumpkin Enzyme Mask, $34.50.

Ec~Oooh~Chic All-Natural Line, Sweet Orange & Lemon Energizing Body Wash, $18.50; Grapefruit & Juniperberry Himalayan Salt Scrub, $22.50; Tangerine & Ginger Sugar Scrub, $22.50; Sweet Orange & Lemon Energizing Body Lotion, $19.75.

Ec~Oooh~Chic Organic Line, Bohemian Blue Organic Body Wash, $18.50; Bohemian Blue Organic Body Lotion, $19.75; Organic White Tea & Shea Butter Shave Cream, $24.00.

All available at ecooohchic.com