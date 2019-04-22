Eco-Friendly Sex Toys Exist, and We’re Shopping Them

Scroll To See More Images

Nothing kills a boner like our planet’s pollution problem. Seriously, experts have estimated that by the year 2050, there will be around 12 billion metric tons of plastic in our landfills—plastic that, on average, takes 400 years to biodegrade. While I’m sure most of us aren’t contemplating the sustainability of our Earth while getting it on, it does make sense that—in the face of a problem so overwhelming—many of us would want to do our small part to help the environment. And what better way to do so than with eco-friendly sex toys?

When we talk about pollution, a few leading causes come to mind: bags, bottles, straws, etc. And while these are definitely major pollution problem areas, they’re really ~just the tip~ of what’s being thrown away. Did you know that many of the sex toys on the market right now are non-recyclable—and even those that are aren’t being disposed of properly? Talk about a turn-off.

I know it’s sad to imagine the day when you have to bid your go-to vibrator adieu, but most sex toys don’t last forever—and there’s no shame in thinking ahead. Why not stock up on eco-friendly sex toys—toys that use rechargeable batteries instead of disposable ones; toys that are made from recycled materials; toys that come in eco-friendly packaging—so you can enjoy your orgasms, free of concerns about how your actions are negatively impacting the environment? Ahead, you’ll find 22 sex toys that fit this bill. (Oh, and if you’re looking for somewhere to recycle your older sex toys, you can check out Lovehoney + Rabbit Amnesty’s sex toy recycling program).

1. Form 2 Rechargeable Clit Vibrator, $15 at JimmyJane

Stimulate your clitoris without contributing to electronic waste through single-use batteries. The Form 2 Vibrator is rechargeable, offering revolutionary vibrations in a compact size.

2. Sun Powered Solar Bullet, $36.24 at Amazon

Yep, you read that correctly. The Sun Powered Solar Bullet is completely battery-free and solar-powered. Camping trips just got a lot more interesting!

3. Icicles Glass Massager, $16.40 at Pipedream Products

Made entirely out of non-porous and hypoallergenic glass, this anal toy is recyclable, elegant and sure to bring you or your partner some eco-friendly pleasure.

4. Immured Harness, $129.80 at Ethical Kink

Bring some excitement into your bedroom wardrobe with Ethical Kink’s bondage wear, made from reclaimed rubber.

Leaf Vibes has a variety of simple sex toys that provide pleasure in all the right places—including the Fresh+, which comes crated from recyclable pure silicone and with a lithium battery.

6. Raspberry Hemp Rope, $35.99 at Twisted Monk

Put your bondage skills to use with this ethically sourced and beautifully crafted hemp rope made for sexy use.

7. Purple G-Spot Tickler, $8.99 at Glas Toy

Fun shapes are great for erotic play—especially when they’re handblown with fracture-resistant, recyclable glass.

8. Thrive Wood Dildo, $26 at Holistic Wisdom

This bamboo and ironwood toy can be used for all kinds of fun sexual play. With tapered nobs and a long handle, it can be used for anal or vaginal stimulation—as well as be used to strengthen pelvic floor muscles.

9. Mini Vibrator, $10 at Package Free Shop

Pocket-sized and made with biodegradable and recyclable starch-based bioplastic, this handheld toy’s materials can be composted or recycled.

10. Ultra Thin Condoms, $13.99 at Sustain Natural

Not a sex toy, but a sex necessity. Sustain condoms are the most sustainable option in the market. They’re made of natural rubber (sourced from trees) and are biodegradable without compromising safety. (Note: Though biodegradable, these condoms aren’t recommended for composting.)

11. Fun Wand, $$95 at Njoy Shop

Whether you’re looking for vaginal or anal pleasure, the Njoy toy shop has a stainless steel and eco-friendly toy for you.

12. Eva II Vibrator, $135 at Dame Products

Hands-free, rechargeable and made without phthalates? We can dig it.

13. Luminous Glass Dildo, $130 at Good Vibes

Good vibes bring good pleasure. Hand-blown from glass and easy to use solo or with a partner, Good Vibrations’ dildos are both beautiful and versatile.

14. Organic Warm Body Candle, $14.75 at Chagrin Valley Soap and Salve

Talk about a two-for-one. Light this massage candle to set the mood, and use the melted top layer for a skin softening and sexy massage. Don’t worry about wax—these candles are made of organic shea butter and essential oils.

15. We-Vibe Pivot Cock Ring, $109 at Early to Rise

Rechargeable, this cock ring is the perfect size to pack in your pocket for a night out that could turn into a sexy sleepover.

16. Let’s Get Romantic Eco Vibrator, $15 at Package Free Shop

Seven inches long and crafted entirely from recyclable or compostable materials, this (incredibly affordable) piece will soon be a sustainable staple in your sex toy collection.

17. Firestar Basix Delight Dildo, $99.95 at Crystal Delights

Crafted with body-safe, borosilicate glass, this crystal delight toy is non-toxic for your body and the environment.

18. Good Clean Love Almost Naked Organic Lubricant, $16 at Organic Loven

Let’s not forget about lube! Good Clean Love’s lubricants are Earth- and body-safe (and edible—hooray!), crafted from a creative concoction of organic ingredients that won’t mess with your pH or the planet.

19. Duke Vibrating Prostrate Stimulator, $99.99 at As You Like It

Don’t neglect the prostate area! This rechargeable silicone toy is fun to use on yourself or your partner. Plus, it’s rechargeable.

20. Bobo Rainbow Silicone Butt Plug, $45.99 at She Vibe

The perfect blend of a butt plug and anal beads, this colorful toy ships in eco-friendly packaging.

20. Arnica Massage Oil, $2.99 at Weleda

Vegan-friendly and free of harsh chemicals and additives, this massage oil could be the perfect start to a sexy night in.

21. The Heart Original, $169 at Chakrubs

Made with eco-consciously sourced, natural crystals to bring you an awakening and environmentally friendly orgasm from a company that really cares for the Earth.

