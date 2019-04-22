StyleCaster
Share

Eco-Friendly Sex Toys Exist, and We’re Shopping Them

What's hot
StyleCaster

Eco-Friendly Sex Toys Exist, and We’re Shopping Them

by
Eco-Friendly Sex Toys Exist, and We’re Shopping Them
Photo: Shutterstock/Lindsey Lanquist.

Scroll To See More Images

Nothing kills a boner like our planet’s pollution problem. Seriously, experts have estimated that by the year 2050, there will be around 12 billion metric tons of plastic in our landfills—plastic that, on average, takes 400 years to biodegrade. While I’m sure most of us aren’t contemplating the sustainability of our Earth while getting it on, it does make sense that—in the face of a problem so overwhelming—many of us would want to do our small part to help the environment. And what better way to do so than with eco-friendly sex toys?

When we talk about pollution, a few leading causes come to mind: bags, bottles, straws, etc. And while these are definitely major pollution problem areas, they’re really ~just the tip~ of what’s being thrown away. Did you know that many of the sex toys on the market right now are non-recyclable—and even those that are aren’t being disposed of properly? Talk about a turn-off.

I know it’s sad to imagine the day when you have to bid your go-to vibrator adieu, but most sex toys don’t last forever—and there’s no shame in thinking ahead. Why not stock up on eco-friendly sex toys—toys that use rechargeable batteries instead of disposable ones; toys that are made from recycled materials; toys that come in eco-friendly packaging—so you can enjoy your orgasms, free of concerns about how your actions are negatively impacting the environment? Ahead, you’ll find 22 sex toys that fit this bill. (Oh, and if you’re looking for somewhere to recycle your older sex toys, you can check out Lovehoney + Rabbit Amnesty’s sex toy recycling program).

STYLECASETR | Eco-Friendly Sex Toys Exist, and We're Shopping Them

1. Form 2 Rechargeable Clit Vibrator, $15 at JimmyJane

Stimulate your clitoris without contributing to electronic waste through single-use batteries. The Form 2 Vibrator is rechargeable, offering revolutionary vibrations in a compact size.

 

STYLECASETR | Eco-Friendly Sex Toys Exist, and We're Shopping Them

2. Sun Powered Solar Bullet, $36.24 at Amazon

Yep, you read that correctly. The Sun Powered Solar Bullet is completely battery-free and solar-powered. Camping trips just got a lot more interesting!

STYLECASETR | Eco-Friendly Sex Toys Exist, and We're Shopping Them

3. Icicles Glass Massager, $16.40 at Pipedream Products

Made entirely out of non-porous and hypoallergenic glass, this anal toy is recyclable, elegant and sure to bring you or your partner some eco-friendly pleasure.

STYLECASETR | Eco-Friendly Sex Toys Exist, and We're Shopping Them

4. Immured Harness, $129.80 at Ethical Kink

Bring some excitement into your bedroom wardrobe with Ethical Kink’s bondage wear, made from reclaimed rubber.

STYLECASETR | Eco-Friendly Sex Toys Exist, and We're Shopping Them

5. Fresh+, $110 at Leaf+

Leaf Vibes has a variety of simple sex toys that provide pleasure in all the right places—including the Fresh+, which comes crated from recyclable pure silicone and with a lithium battery.

STYLECASETR | Eco-Friendly Sex Toys Exist, and We're Shopping Them

6. Raspberry Hemp Rope, $35.99 at Twisted Monk

Put your bondage skills to use with this ethically sourced and beautifully crafted hemp rope made for sexy use.

STYLECASETR | Eco-Friendly Sex Toys Exist, and We're Shopping Them

7. Purple G-Spot Tickler, $8.99 at Glas Toy

Fun shapes are great for erotic play—especially when they’re handblown with fracture-resistant, recyclable glass.

STYLECASETR | Eco-Friendly Sex Toys Exist, and We're Shopping Them

8. Thrive Wood Dildo, $26 at Holistic Wisdom

This bamboo and ironwood toy can be used for all kinds of fun sexual play. With tapered nobs and a long handle, it can be used for anal or vaginal stimulation—as well as be used to strengthen pelvic floor muscles.

STYLECASETR | Eco-Friendly Sex Toys Exist, and We're Shopping Them

9. Mini Vibrator, $10 at Package Free Shop

Pocket-sized and made with biodegradable and recyclable starch-based bioplastic, this handheld toy’s materials can be composted or recycled.

STYLECASETR | Eco-Friendly Sex Toys Exist, and We're Shopping Them

10. Ultra Thin Condoms, $13.99 at Sustain Natural

Not a sex toy, but a sex necessity. Sustain condoms are the most sustainable option in the market. They’re made of natural rubber (sourced from trees) and are biodegradable without compromising safety. (Note: Though biodegradable, these condoms aren’t recommended for composting.)

STYLECASETR | Eco-Friendly Sex Toys Exist, and We're Shopping Them

11. Fun Wand, $$95 at Njoy Shop

Whether you’re looking for vaginal or anal pleasure, the Njoy toy shop has a stainless steel and eco-friendly toy for you.

STYLECASETR | Eco-Friendly Sex Toys Exist, and We're Shopping Them

12. Eva II Vibrator, $135 at Dame Products

Hands-free, rechargeable and made without phthalates? We can dig it.

STYLECASETR | Eco-Friendly Sex Toys Exist, and We're Shopping Them

13. Luminous Glass Dildo, $130 at Good Vibes

Good vibes bring good pleasure. Hand-blown from glass and easy to use solo or with a partner, Good Vibrations’ dildos are both beautiful and versatile.

STYLECASETR | Eco-Friendly Sex Toys Exist, and We're Shopping Them

14. Organic Warm Body Candle, $14.75 at Chagrin Valley Soap and Salve

Talk about a two-for-one. Light this massage candle to set the mood, and use the melted top layer for a skin softening and sexy massage. Don’t worry about wax—these candles are made of organic shea butter and essential oils.

STYLECASETR | Eco-Friendly Sex Toys Exist, and We're Shopping Them

15. We-Vibe Pivot Cock Ring, $109 at Early to Rise

Rechargeable, this cock ring is the perfect size to pack in your pocket for a night out that could turn into a sexy sleepover.

STYLECASETR | Eco-Friendly Sex Toys Exist, and We're Shopping Them

16. Let’s Get Romantic Eco Vibrator, $15 at Package Free Shop

Seven inches long and crafted entirely from recyclable or compostable materials, this (incredibly affordable) piece will soon be a sustainable staple in your sex toy collection.

STYLECASETR | Eco-Friendly Sex Toys Exist, and We're Shopping Them

17. Firestar Basix Delight Dildo, $99.95 at Crystal Delights

Crafted with body-safe, borosilicate glass, this crystal delight toy is non-toxic for your body and the environment.

STYLECASETR | Eco-Friendly Sex Toys Exist, and We're Shopping Them

18. Good Clean Love Almost Naked Organic Lubricant, $16 at Organic Loven

Let’s not forget about lube! Good Clean Love’s lubricants are Earth- and body-safe (and edible—hooray!), crafted from a creative concoction of organic ingredients that won’t mess with your pH or the planet.

STYLECASETR | Eco-Friendly Sex Toys Exist, and We're Shopping Them

19. Duke Vibrating Prostrate Stimulator, $99.99 at As You Like It

Don’t neglect the prostate area! This rechargeable silicone toy is fun to use on yourself or your partner. Plus, it’s rechargeable.

STYLECASETR | Eco-Friendly Sex Toys Exist, and We're Shopping Them

20. Bobo Rainbow Silicone Butt Plug, $45.99 at She Vibe

The perfect blend of a butt plug and anal beads, this colorful toy ships in eco-friendly packaging.

STYLECASETR | Eco-Friendly Sex Toys Exist, and We're Shopping Them

20. Arnica Massage Oil, $2.99 at Weleda

Vegan-friendly and free of harsh chemicals and additives, this massage oil could be the perfect start to a sexy night in.

STYLECASETR | Eco-Friendly Sex Toys Exist, and We're Shopping Them

21. The Heart Original, $169 at Chakrubs

Made with eco-consciously sourced, natural crystals to bring you an awakening and environmentally friendly orgasm from a company that really cares for the Earth.

 

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale. 

Tags:
share