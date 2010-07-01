‘Eclipse’ Actress Ashley Greene Rocks Leather L’Wren Scott

Ashley Greene in London. Photo: Fred Duval/Film Magic



Ashley Greene is barely recognizable out of her Alice Cullen pixie hair wig. All for the better the Twilight beauty looks radiant with flowing, subtly highlighted locks. Melding edgy and pretty, the Eclipse star rocked a LWren Scott black Nappa leather jacket and skirt paired with a pretty ruffled lilac blouse to a taping of Radio One in London today.

It almost seems sad to waste designer duds on a radio show, but thankfully, London is never short on photogs ready to snap celebs. We’re usually one leather piece at a time type gals, but we appreciate Greene’s dedication to the look. What do you think? Let us know in the comments below!

