ECHO Dishes on How-To Accessorize with Scarves

The scarf is the most non-committal article of clothing when it comes to transition season dressing. Somehow adding a scarf manages to never look too wintry or too summery providing the convenient illusion that you are ever season-appropriate. Short shorts and a t-shirt look justifiable on a cloudy 62-degree day when topped with a scarf.

Lynn Roberts, Vice President of Advertising and Public Relations for ECHO shares with us some tips about shopping for and styling with scarves for the Spring and Summer seasons!

StyleCaster: Which scarf shape do you prefer: rectangle or square? Or is there a particular size that is more diversifying than another?

Lynn Roberts: That’s such a hard question to answer as they are both so different. I love oversized rectangulars as you can do so much with them. Then again I love the classic silk square as they’re always so chic and elegant.

SC: What are your favorite three ways to wear a scarf?

LR: An oversizedrectangle scarf can be wrapped a few times around your neckwith the ends hanging loose or tied inone singleknot. Or just drape the scarf over your neck and let the ends hang free. Rectangle scarves can also be tied hacking style when you fold the scarf in half, drape it around your neck and pull the ends through the loop. Wearing a rectangle scarf any of these ways looks great and very fashionable.

The classic silk square can befolded halfways into a triangle and knotted in front, or the triangle can be placed in front with the ends tied underneath– cowboy style. Square scarves can also be tied into your hair, worn as a belt, tied on a handbag, or even worn as a blouse!



Navy and white striped infinity scarf by ECHO; Beige trench by Boy by Band of Outsiders; Tortoiseshell sunglasses by Tory Burch; Grey burnout t-shirt by VOLCOM; BSilver watch by La Mer; Off white canvas tote by Toss; Blue boyfriend shorts by Old Navy; Brown wedge by Diane Von Furstenberg.

SC: What style print do you recommend to stay on trend for spring and summer?

LR: Infinity ringsin stripes, florals in silk,andwraps intribal prints with embellishments.

SC: Is there one material that will last longer than others? Any tips on how to care for or wash your scarf to extend its wear?

LR: Silk scarves last longer. ECHO suggests dry cleaning.

SC: With layering necklaces a perma-trend, any tips for how to pair a necklace and a scarf?

LR: You can definitely mix the two and there are no rules.One can express their individual style by the way they combine these two accessories.

Grey leopard print cardigan by Rebecca Taylor; Pale blue and lilac scarf by ECHO; Black round sunglasses by Ray Ban; Black romper by Rag & Bone; Grey fringe purse by Charlie My Love; Black booties by Pelle Moda; Chain bracelet by ASOS.