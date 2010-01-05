Ecco Domani: Fashion Foundation 2010 Winners Announced

Just like Michelle Obama, we are suckers for emerging fashion talent. That’s why we love it when young designers get recognized for their hard work in creating the beautiful and need-to-have-now clothes that we lust after with each new season.

Italian winemaker, Ecco Domani recently announced this year’s winners of the 2010 Ecco Domani Fashion Foundation which supports just this kind of hot young talent, who more than ever face challenges in starting a fashion line in the current economic recession. Each of the winners will receive a $25,000 grant from the foundation that will go towards their Fall 2010 collections showing at this upcoming fashion week.

And the winners are…

For Women’s Design: Prabal Gurung, Joseph Altuzarra of Altuzarra, Ross Menuez of Salvor Projects, and Phillipe Rollano and David Trujillo of The Blonds.

For Men’s Design: Siki Im

For Accessories Design: Irini Arakas of Prova

For Sustainable Design: John Patrick of Organic

Congratulations to all–we’ll be eagerly awaiting your collections during Fashion Week come February 11. Check out some of our personal favorite breakout designers of 2009, here!

[WWD]