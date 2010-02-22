EBay: The Fashion Vault to Launch in March (Plus Our Favorite Sellers)

Image from: eBay.com



After gaining the reputation as an online marketplace for counterfeit and fake luxury goods, eBay has decided to revamp its image and step up their fashion game. Beginning in March, eBay will introduce The Fashion Vault, a fashion forward shop within the web-based auction. The new shop will feature deeply discounted designer goods on sale for a limited period of time, modeling flash sale sites like Gilt Groupe. The Fashion Vault will offer merchandise in a limited quantity for about 2-3 days. In order to participate in the members-only sales, you must register online and will be notified as soon as a new shop pops up.



EBay has dabbled in high end merchandise before with an exclusive line designed by Narciso Rodriguez and flash sales offering lower priced luxury goods. Their previous ventures have proven to be very successful, and it’s essentially a win-win for both eBay and the designer involved. EBay gains credibility and is able to increase their brand positioning while the designer reaches a whole new pool of customers through e-commerce.Lorrie Norrington, president of eBay Marketplaces, thinks this new venture is a perfect fit, saying,”We are playing to our strengths.EBay is the number one clothing site on the Internet.”



The Fashion Vault is sure to draw in frugalistas and fashion focused yet price-conscious consumers from all over. Norrington believes that this is just the beginning, Watch us do more with fashion. We are determined to transform the industry.”

Our Top Favorite eBay Sellers of All Time

Below are our picks of the top 5 sellers rumored to participate in the sales — time to sign up!

1. DKNY– Donna Karan’s lower end line will be even more affordable on The Fashion Vault. Sign up to stock up on her fun and colorful looks for spring.

2. Narciso Rodriguez– The first capsule collection of Narciso Rodriguez offers the designer’s clean, understated designs at a lower price point. The spring line is currently available on eBay, but keep a lookout for a second fall collection.

3. Brooks Brothers- Surprise your man with a new shirt and tie ensemble. (He’ll never even know they were on sale.)

4. Hugo Boss- The perfect opportunity to purchase a piece from Hugo Boss if you weren’t able to scrounge up the cash before.

5. Cole Haan- EBay has previously held a flash sale on Cole Haan outerwear. Keep your fingers crossed that the oh-so-comfortable line of Nike Air footwear will be offered.

