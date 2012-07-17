EBay Partners With Tibi, Chris Benz and Others For Holiday Collection

Jumping on the holiday collaboration bandwagon, eBay has announced they will be collaborating with a slew of designers (think Tibi and Chris Benz) to offer an exclusive holiday collection. Not terribly dissimilar from the recent of news of the trifecta of Neiman Marcus, Target and the CFDA designers tag teaming holiday shoppers, WWD reports that the e-commerce site is partnering with these rising star talents to bring shoppers innovative gifting options this holiday season.

Beating Target and Neiman Marcus to the punch, the eBay Holiday Collective will be available starting November 12, offering everything from traditional apparel and electronic accessories to home décor, with each designer creating at least five pieces each. Considering that prices will range from $50 to $100, this is totally a deal we’re definitely interested in checking out.

Jeff Somers, the general manager of eBay Fashion, hit the nail on the head in regards to the quickly evolving retail trend when he told WWD: “[O]ur partnerships are another sign of the retail revolution under way. As consumers seek seamless, multichannel, anytime-anywhere shopping, creative collaborations point to the future of commerce.”

There you have it, shoppers: Get ready for more exciting changes for this holiday season that will likely fit our demands even better. Will you be shopping the new designer collection?