eBay Opens Up Shop

If you’ve ever asked yourself what eBay would look like in 3D, now’s your chance. Starting yesterday, the online auction site filled the 5,000 square foot space at 3 West 57th Street.

According to a spokeswoman, “There will be ‘wow’ items, including lots of clothing, shoes and accessories.”

You can expect new and used merchandise from Louis Vuitton, Apple, and Barneys- all of which are conveniently located within blocks of this new brick-and-mortar location. I can hardly imagine what will be for sale in the store, or how they might create an auction atmosphere, but the concept is definitely interesting.

[WWD]

Here are three items I’ve been crawling eBay for lately:



Vintage Drawstring Bucket Bag

Geode Jewelry

Vintage Denim Shirt

What are your favorite ways to shop on eBay?