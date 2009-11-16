EBay Fashion Online Gets Its Own Magazine

Although most people don’t associate eBay with high fashion, the online auction site is aiming to change that with its new online fashion magazine, The Inside Source, according to The New York Times Bits Blog.

EBay is reaching out to the shopper “who is sophisticated, has a sensibility about fashion and lifestyle and may be familiar with eBay but maybe not the full extent of everything it has to offer,” the site’s editorial director, Meredith Barnett, said.

The magazine will use the data it gets from the 88 million users and 200 million items for sale on eBay. Since its marketplace has been struggling for the past few years, the magazine is a way to “re-engage consumers and shift perceptions of eBay,” Alan Marks, eBay’s senior vice president of corporate communications, said.

Stories will include celebrity fashions, with links to buy items on eBay for less, and trends from power sellers’ points-of-view.

Since clothing, shoes, and accessories is eBay‘s biggest category, it seemed only natural that its first magazine would focus on fashion.