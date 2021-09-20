The Secret Way to Score Bella Hadid & Dua Lipa’s Cartier Watch For Up to 30 Percent Off

Scroll To See More Images

The closest I ever thought I would get to a Cartier Panthère watch was through Cartier’s store window — until now. The acclaimed “It Girl” watch is available on eBay and it’s discounted, so your dreams of owning a Cartier watch could become a reality. We’re serious. It isn’t just for supermodels, like Bella Hadid, and pop star and fashion icon Dua Lipa (who both own the Panthère watch), but we can tell you that you will feel famous walking down the street with Cartier on your wrist. And you might just feel a little smug about it, because you got it on sale.

And if you’re more of a Cartier Tank kind of gal, like royal Meghan Markle who received hers as a hand-me-down from none other than Princess Diana (casual), you can snag that one, too. Cartier isn’t the only kind of luxe watch you can get on eBay, either. You can add Rolex (a Jennifer Aniston fave), Omega, Breitling, TAG Heuer and Patek Philippe to your online cart. It’s so easy to shop these iconic watches from the comfort of your own home. Plus, unlike brick and mortar resale stores, eBay offers a slew of additional advantages, including an unmatched Authenticity Guarantee service, which vets watches $2,000 and over (excluding modified) by independent third-party authenticators so that you can shop 100-percent doubt free. I mean, if you’re going to pay designer prices, you want to make sure you’re dropping coin on the real deal, am I right?

Our mission at STYLECASTER is is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. eBay is a STYLECASTER sponsor, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Shop the Cartier Panthère on eBay

Here’s how eBay’s Authenticity Guarantee service works: After you purchase an eligible item, it will be shipped to eBay’s partner third-party authenticator, where they’ll perform a multi-point inspection on the item, re-package it in new, premium eBay packaging, and send it to you via insured, expedited shipping (two-day delivery with a signature required). As a bonus, you’ll also receive an authenticity report card that verifies the product and can be used to further boost future resale value. This is my favorite part of eBay’s Authenticity Guarantee service because I always check resale value comps before splurging on a luxury piece to ensure I can resell it for a decent profit should I choose to do so down the road.

If you’re looking for an even pricier watch, eBay’s comprehensive escrow service covers pieces over $10,000, which offers buyers secure, fully traceable payment methods, completely free product inspection periods, and waived processing fees. Alas, you can get the watch of your dreams with total confidence that you didn’t end up with a fraud.

Whether you’re an avid timepiece collector or simply looking to splurge on a luxury watch for yourself (a very worthy investment piece, by the way) eBay’s free watch authentication services make sure you’re getting what you paid for so you can feel confident about your purchase.

Cartier Tank

If you want to feel like royalty, invest in a Cartier Tank watch. Meghan Markle currently rocks this timepiece, which was originally the late Princess Diana’s.

Rolex Datejust

If Rollies are more your style, then you can also get a great deal on them on eBay. Friends star Jennifer Aniston favors the Datejust style, so you can channel the chic celeb any time—pun intended.